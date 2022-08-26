Record-setting rainfall is flooding the streets of Jackson, Mississippi. Complications with the city’s main water treatment facility means there’s not enough water to fight fires. People are catching rain water to try to flush their toilets and brush their teeth. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a statement explaining that there’s “near certainty Jackson would fail to produce running water sometime in the next several weeks or months.” And families across the city are scrambling as they deal with the realities of this catastrophe. On Tuesday, it was announced that Jackson public schools have been temporarily closed and students are switching over to...

