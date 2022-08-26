Two men have been arrested following a murder which occurred late Monday (August 29) night near Talisheek. Shortly before midnight, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 73000 block of Tee Street near Talisheek after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and observed a man who appeared to be deceased outside a neighboring residence. The neighbor also reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the area.

TALISHEEK, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO