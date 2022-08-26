ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

WUSA9

Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
weaa.org

Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter Resigns

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Deputy Mayor Ted Carter has tendered his resignation to Mayor Brandon Scott. Carter reportedly resigned from office after reports surfaced that he was under an internal investigation by human resources. In accepting his resignation, Mayor Scott thanked Carter for his service to Baltimore and announced that...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Call from state senator may help Timothy Reynolds lawsuit, says former prosecutor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The family of Timothy Reynolds is now suing Baltimore City and its leaders for failing to stop illegal activities. Reynolds was shot at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7. Reynolds parked his car and crossed multiple lanes of traffic to confront a group of squeegee kids with a bat, according to police. It is unclear if he hit any of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

"We need to call it what it is," experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore City schools without AC will dismiss early for rest of week

Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss early for the rest of the week, officials told 11 News. Even though they're getting advanced notice, parents are still frustrated. The city school district is promising to address the issue as it continues to stay on top of maintenance. The school...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Security checks expected in Baltimore city public schools again this year

WBFF — Baltimore City students are now back in their classrooms for the first week of school and safety remains a big concern. This morning we were joined by another law enforcement expert the former chief of police in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Maury Richards to weigh in on all of this. He discussed guns found inside city schools and whether resource officers being armed in city schools help protect students?
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Babyface no longer playing Charm City Live due to 'scheduling conflict,' city says

BALTIMORE -- When can Baltimoreans see Babyface again? It will not be at the new Charm City Live festival, as the singer and producer is no longer performing due to a "scheduling conflict," the Department of Recreation and Parks said.Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds was set to headline the inaugural edition of the festival, scheduled for Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall, along with R&B singers Kelly Price Jon B, and pop star Rebecca Black of "Friday" fame."We remain committed to curating a diverse lineup of entertainment that all Baltimoreans can enjoy and we will keep the public informed as more updates are made available about performers for what we know will be a great day of family-friendly fun," the department said.Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials announced the festival a week ago. The all-day event is free and is also set to include food from local restaurants and a kids zone.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Father of Ellicott City athlete speaks out about racial slurs she endured during volleyball game

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County father is speaking out after he says his daughter was targeted with racial slurs during a volleyball match last week.Marvin Richardson says an apology is not good enough.What his 19-year-old daughter, Rachel, said she heard during a volleyball match against Brigham Young University on Friday is not sitting well with him."No student-athlete should ever have to go into any venue and be subjected to that kind of atmosphere," he said.In a statement, BYU expressed regret and banned the fan from the university's athletic venues.These actions do not go far enough, according to Richardson.He said he felt anger, outrage, and then "a real need" to make sure something was done to correct that."She was crying. She was upset. And Rachel's not the person to call and cry over a loss," Richardson said.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee Announces Charles County Housing & Homelessness Forum

(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.  All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland students return to school amid teacher shortage and bus driver deficit

BALTIMORE -- Tomorrow is the first day of school for many children in the Baltimore area.From teacher shortages to COVID-19 concerns, WJZ has been following the issues school systems in the area are facing as they prepare to welcome students back.Some students have told WJZ that they are excited about the first day of school. Their family members are excited too."It's really an excitement and it takes me back to when (my granddaughter's) mom was in school," Baltimore resident Rhona Watties said.Children who attend schools in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County, and Howard County head back to class...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

