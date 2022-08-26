Check out all that gold shimmer and shine on this Cat Layout from Jaycee! He used 3 different foiling techniques to add gold to his design. First he added foiling directly to the photos using heat transfer foil, he also added foiling with tacky adhesive to certain areas on the white die cut leaves and also used a resist technique with foiling and watercolor to color in the other leaves.

