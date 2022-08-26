Read full article on original website
Allie Walls Wilson
Evans Funeral Home of Jefferson announces the death of Mrs. Allie Walls Wilson, age 92 of Pendergrass, Georgia who entered rest Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Walls and the late Maggie Brown Walls, was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson is preceded by her husband, William T. Wilson, two sons, Walter William Wilson and Dennis Michael Wilson, grandson, Lonnie Wilson, great grandchild, Laura Dale. Sisters, Doris Herrington, Lucille Reeves and brothers, Manuel and Jim Walls.
Willena LouFrancis Strange Williams
Mrs. Willena LouFrancis Strange Williams, age 90, of Carnesville, GA passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Brookside of Commerce. Mrs. Williams was born in Commerce to the late, Hubert H. and Lula Varner Strange. She was retired from Belk’s as a bookkeeper. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Williams is also proceeded in death by her husband, Tom Williams.
Bobbie Ruth Wade
Mrs. Bobbie Ruth Wade, age 90 of Gainesville, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Scott Wilson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.
Wade A. Waters
On August 29, 2022, Wade A. Waters "Papa", aged 82, met his Lord and Savior in Heaven, following an extended battle with M.S. He passed peacefully at his home with his loving wife Carolyn by his side. After retiring from the USDA, Wade enjoyed driving his Ford Tractor, chewing on...
Thomas Jay Steusloff
Thomas Jay Steusloff age 76 of Gainesville, Ga. Passed away on Sunday August 28 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Wards Funeral Home of Gainesville is in charge of arrangements. Wards Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville, Ga. "A Family Funeral Home.
Bobby Conner
Bobby Conner, 77 of Murrayville passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 at his residence. Funeral services are incomplete and will be announced later. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia...
Mary Julene Vollrath
Mrs. Mary Julene Vollrath, age 76, of Commerce, GA died Sunday, August 28, 2022 at her residence. Mrs. Vollrath was born in Rome to the late D.E. and Inez Dunlap Beauchamp. She was a member of Commerce Pentecostal Fire Baptized Holiness Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Vollrath is survived...
Johnny E. Herring
Johnny E. Herring, age 64 of Commerce, GA passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Born on September 20, 1957 in Pendergrass, GA, Mr. Herring was the son of the late Will D. Herring Sr. and Azalee Cox Herring. Johnny loved cheering for the Commerce Tigers on Friday night. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and liked to fish and hunt in his younger days. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Brenda Herring and Teresa Carroll.
Patricia Darlene Harmon Thomas
Mrs. Patricia Darlene Harmon Thomas, age 62 of Combs Avenue, Martin passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence. A daughter of Lucille Smith Harmon and the late Harold Harmon, she was born December 15, 1959 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was employed with Southern Craftsman for a number of years. She was a member of the Lavonia Moose Lodge #352 and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Thomas and by a sister, Melinda Harmon.
Football: Buford, Jefferson, Chestatee, White County headline radio lineup
Week 2 was filled with interesting contests and saw six area teams begin the season 2-0. Buford, Flowery Branch, Gainesville, Lanier Christian, Lumpkin County and Rabun County all moved to 2-0 on the season with big wins on Friday. Top-ranked Buford steamrolled Mallard Creek, NC; Gainesville started slow but ended...
The Hall County School District creates a new partnership with UGA
A new program in Hall County will let high school students who are interested in agriculture take college classes at the University of Georgia (UGA). The Hall County School District announced on Monday a new partnership with UGA that will let rising seniors get college credits. Students can apply to participate in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences-Ivester Rising Scholars Program (CAES-IRSP), which will allow students to take UGA courses through the Howard E. Ivester Early College.
ICYMI: weekend stories you may have missed.
Discovery of human remains results in murder charge against Dahlonega man. Charles Edward Cates Jr., 55, of Dahlonega has been charged with murder by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after the discovery of human remains near the Mill Creek community of Lumpkin County. The remains are believed to be related...
McCoy wins LLM race, Fanello takes title at Lavonia
David McCoy added to his 2022 win total on Friday night at Georgia’s Lavonia Speedway, but it was hometown hero Vince Fanello who took home the season long prize. McCoy, from Franklin, North Carolina, held off Brandon Haley to score the Limited Late Model win by about six car lengths at the 3/8-mile clay raceway.
Sandra Joyce Pruitt
Sandra Joyce Pruitt, 71, of Cumming passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022. Sandra was a loving wife, mother and Meme. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Pruitt; parents, Henry and Edith Pruitt; sister, Vicki Pruitt; mother-in-law, Sallie Mae Pruitt; sisters-in-law, Elaine Pruitt, Nancy Hood, Vernice and Roy Sweatman, Wonnie Pruitt; brothers-in-law, Lamar and Dorothy Pruitt, Leroy Pruitt, Luther and Marie Pruitt, Donald Bagley. Sandra was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
31st-annual Hands Across the Border bringing enforcement efforts to Rabun County this week
More than 30% of the people who died in traffic crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend from 2016 to 2020 were the result of a driver whose blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level was over the 0.08 legal limit in Georgia and 63% of fatal drunk driving crashes in Georgia during the Labor Day holiday weekend involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit. That’s according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Volleyball: Chestatee sweeps Region 8-4A matches
GAINESVILLE — Chestatee swept a pair of Region 8-4A matches on Tuesday in volleyball action. The Lady War Eagles routed Cedar Shoals 25-6 and 25-1 and then dominated East Forsyth 25-9 and 25-23. Against Cedar Shoals, sophomore outside-hitter Valiree Schmus paced Chestatee with 8 kills and 8 aces. Junior...
Hall County firefighters quickly extinguish home fire
Crews from Hall County Fire Rescue quickly extinguished a home fire about 11 a.m. Monday on Hidden Hollow Drive in Gainesville. Hall County Fire Rescue spokeswoman Kimberlie Ledsinger said witnesses reported smoke was coming from the attic. When responders arrived, they entered the home and extinguished the fire quickly. The...
Argument between two men leads to fatal shooting in Loganville
A man was shot and killed Saturday in the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle in Loganville. According to a press release from the Gwinnett County Police Department, arriving officers found Daniel Covington, 31, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital where he died. Kendell Evans,...
Hall County Sheriff's Office identifies Sunday Lake Lanier drowning victim
Hall County Fire Rescue recovered a man’s body Sunday morning after he drowned at Old Federal Campground near Lake Lanier. The Hall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the man was Adelso Enrique Barillas, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri. According to the initial investigation, Barillas was swimming with two friends when he began to struggle. Barillas went under the water and never resurfaced.
No injuries after fire damages Commerce motel
The Red Roof Inn & Suites in Commerce was "moderately" damaged by a Monday afternoon fire. Banks County Fire & Emergency Services said Monday evening that crews were dispatched to the fire on U.S. 441 shortly before 1 p.m. "Upon arrival units found a multi-story motel with fire showing from...
