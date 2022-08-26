Mrs. Patricia Darlene Harmon Thomas, age 62 of Combs Avenue, Martin passed away Monday, August 29, 2022 at her residence. A daughter of Lucille Smith Harmon and the late Harold Harmon, she was born December 15, 1959 in Stephens County, Georgia where she lived all her life. She was employed with Southern Craftsman for a number of years. She was a member of the Lavonia Moose Lodge #352 and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Thomas and by a sister, Melinda Harmon.

MARTIN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO