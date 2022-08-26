Read full article on original website
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
thecheyennepost.com
Nagle Warren Mansion Reopens
The Nagle Warren Mansion has reopened in Cheyenne and is again welcoming guests. The historic facility closed after the retirement of previous owner Jim Osterfoss in November of 2019. Osterfoss passed away on January 10, 2021. The Nagle Warren Mansion was put up for sale after his death. The Osterfoss...
thecheyennepost.com
Bitwise Industries Buys Cheyenne's Array School
Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
Classic Silent Movie To Show At Atlas Theater In Downtown Cheyenne
This is going to be EPIC. If you have a love for old cinema, vampire stories, and hanging out at the classic Atlas Theater, this is going to be an event you don't want to miss. Oh, and it's a silent movie, as well. What silent movie is being shown...
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne to have adjustments in trash pickup schedule for Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There will be some slight changes to the City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycling pickup schedule for the upcoming Labor Day holiday. Pickup scheduled for this upcoming Monday — Labor Day — will instead take place Saturday, with the city requesting that all trash and recycle containers be outside by 6 a.m.
Oh My Goat! Goat Yoga THIS Saturday at Ranch Near Cheyenne
Are you familiar with the term "goga," a.k.a. goat yoga? It's been quite the trend on social media. I mean, adorable baby goats doing yoga with you? Sounds like an interesting (and adorable) time. Well, if you've ever been interested in a sesh of yoga with a goat partner, I...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Today, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police. Department about an investigation involving a trooper. The trooper was immediately. removed from service and placed on administrative...
Garcia Named 2023 Cheyenne Frontier Days Lady-in-Waiting
The Cheyenne Frontier Days General Committee has named Caitlin Garcia the Lady-in-Waiting for 2023. Garcia, the daughter of Cesar and Denise Garcia, is a 2017 graduate of Central High School. She received her associate's degrees in animal science, equine science, and equine training from Laramie County Community College, and is...
Cheyenne East Races Past Campbell County
Cheyenne East has some very high hopes in football this season and the Thunderbirds made a statement right off the bat with a 47-28 win over Campbell County on Friday night at Okie Blanchard Stadium. East scored the first 40 points of the game all in the first half and received 3 touchdowns from Sheridan transfer Dom Kaszas. He scored on an 8-yard run in the first quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard TD, and caught a 23-yard pass from Cam Hayes for a score in the 3rd quarter. Drew Jackson, Jensen Renton, and Jakob Culver also scored touchdowns for East with Jackson rining up 100 yards on the ground plus 109 yards worth of balls through the air.
Wyomingite On Social Media Puts Cheyenne Traffic On Blast
There is a trend or at least, there was a trend on social media where you put sound to different places which could be a business, school, town, or whatever fits that mold. Someone on TikTok made a pretty funny version of this with towns in Wyoming. While I don't agree with all of them or most of them, when they get to Cheyenne, it's funny for a few reasons.
capcity.news
Runza no more: Popular Nebraska-based sandwich chain no longer coming to Cheyenne after lot sold
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — For those in Cheyenne who were hoping to get a taste of a Nebraska fast food staple in the city sometime soon, prepare to be disappointed. Runza, a Lincoln, Nebraska–based restaurant chain that had announced late last year that it was looking to open its first Wyoming location in Cheyenne, told Cap City News on Thursday that it had sold the undeveloped lot on Dell Range Boulevard that had been the projected site of the store.
kgab.com
Cheyenne’s Crumbl Cookies Opened TODAY! Here’s What’s On the Menu.
Crumbl Cookies has opened its doors for Cheyenne! The store had a soft opening yesterday, but TODAY is the Grand Opening (more details on that below...) If you're curious about what Crumbl is serving up for Cheyenne residents today, you're in luck. We took a trip to the bakery, which, by the way, smells and looks amazing, and found out the cookies lined up for the day.
Bid Summer Goodbye at the Cheyenne Library’s End of Summer Party!
August is almost over. Can you believe it? Soon, the leaves will turn gold, crisp weather will arrive, and everyone will be wearing flannel. We have to face it - summer is ending. The kids are back in school, and the mornings are, dare I say it, starting to feel like Fall.
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have another sunny day before possible thunderstorms later this week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Residents can look forward to another sunny day before possible showers later in the week. Today, Aug. 30, is set to be clear and sunny with a high of around 88. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 10 mph before shifting to the south-southeast in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 55 and southeast winds between 5 and 10 mph. These winds will turn to the west after midnight.
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Celebrate National Dog Day
On #NationalDogDay, we would like to thank our four-legged heroes for being a vital part of our law enforcement team!. The CPD’s K9 Unit is comprised of four dual-purpose K9’s who help catch criminals, locate illegal drugs, and even conduct search and rescue operations.
bigfoot99.com
Few details emerge about arrests near Saratoga hot pools
A brief update on the law enforcement action in Saratoga Saturday night during which an officer drew a gun and requested backup. The incident occurred on August 28th around 10:00 pm as Sergeant Tyler Christen, performed a routine check at the hot pools. According to Chief Kenneth Lehr, Sargent Christen...
