Chainsaw Man: release date, trailer, and the latest news on anime’s next big thing

You hear that? That's the sound of Chainsaw Man revving up and getting ready to cut into your free time. From its 2018 manga debut through to its imminent anime arrival, audiences have fallen in love with the part-man, part-devil who could transform into chainsaws. Yes, the name is literal – and, if early trailers are any indication, we’re going to have a bloody good time with what could be anime’s next big thing.

Some of you may be familiar with the tale of Denji and the Public Safety Hunters, while others will come to it fresh – in the hopes of being on the ground floor for an anime that’s causing just as much buzz as the likes of mainstays Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer.

Whatever your background with Chainsaw Man, we've put together a cheat sheet for the upcoming first season of the anime. Below, we'll have the latest on the Chainsaw Man release date, new trailers, the full voice cast list, and also an outline of what to expect from the story. Don't worry, no spoilers here, but there will be blood.

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is releasing on October 11 – which lands in anime’s Fall 2022 season. We expect it to air on Crunchyroll at 8:00 AM Pacific/11:00 AM Eastern. That's 5:00 PM in the UK.

Expect new episodes to air weekly on Tuesdays on Crunchyroll for the foreseeable future.

Chainsaw Man trailers: every teaser released so far

There have been two major Chainsaw Man trailers released so far. The first (which you can watch above) was released in June 2021 and is so decidedly cryptic, you would be forgiven for thinking it’s a slice-of-life anime at first glance. The trailer showcases several tranquil cityscapes and mundane household scenes, with protagonist Denji even goofing around with his friends on the beach. Then, things take a more action-packed turn: gigantic dogs, swordfights, and a chainsaw massacre are backed by sounds of ominous revving.

The latest Chainsaw Man trailer from August, which you can see above, is more focused on the anime’s story. Denji is seen struggling with his newfound life, that of the titular Chainsaw Man who can turn into a devil. Another character who has a major presence in this trailer is the red-haired Makima – whose intentions seem nefarious but are unknown. The throughline with each trailer is clear: expect action, buckets of blood, and plenty of skin-crawling devils getting in Denji's way.

Chainsaw Man story: what is Chainsaw Man, anyway?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man is a story about Denji, a destitute boy who lives with a devil-like dog named Pochita in a world where devils are created from human fears. Based on a manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the series follows Denji on his adventures to collect devil corpses. However, he is soon killed – not a spoiler, honest – and he enters a pact with Pochita to be revived as ‘Chainsaw Man.’

While that’s the basic premise, the first arc ‘Public Safety’ sees him join forces with the Public Safety Devil Hunters to hunt down, you guessed it, the world’s devils. But Denji has an ace up his sleeve: he is able to transform into Chainsaw Man – with his chainsaws replaced by arms and legs – by pulling a cord on his chest. He is joined by Makima, the head of Public Safety Division 4, and fellow hunters the swordsman Aki and more traditionally devil-like Power.

The first season will adapt the Public Safety Arc, though it’s not known if it’ll cover all 97 chapters in its entirety. If it does , expect it to reach around 26 episodes, though an official number hasn’t been confirmed as of writing.

Chainsaw Man cast: voice cast list

(Image credit: MAPPA)

The Japanese voice cast list for Chainsaw Man has been revealed. No English dub details have been confirmed just yet. Denji, the boy-turned-Chainsaw Man, will be voiced by Kikonosuke Toya; his crush/superior Makima is played by Tomori Kusunoki, while Shogo Sakata is voicing Aki. Power’s voice actor, meanwhile, might be most familiar to anime fans – it’s Fairouz Ai, better known as the voice of Jolyne from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean .

Chainsaw Man will be directed by Jujutsu Kaisen’s Ryu Nakayama, and MAPPA (Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen) are on animating duties.

Where can I watch Chainsaw Man?

(Image credit: MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man will be available to stream on Crunchyroll. The service is available on iOS, Android, PC, plus the family of PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It’s expected that the English subtitled version of Chainsaw Man will be simulcast, meaning it’ll drop the same day as its Japanese debut.

