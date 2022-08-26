Read full article on original website
advisory.com
Loneliness may be bad for your brain
Long-term feelings of loneliness may worsen memory function and speed up cognitive decline, particularly among women and older adults, according to a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers from the University of Michigan School of Public Health used data from...
Study: Blue light from TVs, laptops, phones may accelerate aging
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- From obesity to mental health issues, too much screen time has received its fair share of blame. Now new research suggests that blue light exposure from devices may change cell structure, harming the human body and accelerating the aging process. "Excessive exposure to blue light from...
