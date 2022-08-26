Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at the property. The assertion...
Around the nation: CMS grants $98.9M to health insurance exchange navigators
HHS on Friday announced that health insurance exchange navigators will receive $98.9 million in grants for the 2023 open enrollment period, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from Maryland and Massachusetts. Maryland: CMS granted $98.9 million to health insurance exchange navigators for the 2023 open enrollment period, HHS...
How hospitals are cutting back to reduce costs
Despite efforts to curtail high expenses, rising inflation and declining federal aid have led many hospitals to begin laying off workers and cutting certain services, Katheryn Houghton writes for Kaiser Health News. Hospital costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals' financial challenges were largely...
Updated Covid-19 boosters are coming: What you need to know
FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's updated Covid-19 boosters this week—and while some experts have said the "new boosters are expected to help provide greater protection against the currently circulating strains," others have warned that they are "still not exactly sure" how protective the updated boosters will be.
Could polio become a 'public health emergency'?
Since the United States' first case of polio in almost a decade was reported in New York in July, health officials have worked to encourage polio vaccination in areas with low coverage since "[e]ven a single case of paralytic polio represents a public health emergency." How vaccination campaigns for kids...
DOJ: 'Efforts Were Likely Taken' To Obstruct Probe Of Trump's Classified Documents
The Justice Department laid out a detailed timeline of events — and revealed a photo of some documents recovered at Mar-a-Lago.
US life expectancy plunged again in 2021, down nearly a year
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a government report being released Wednesday. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years....
