Georgia State

The Associated Press

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Tuesday it had uncovered efforts to obstruct its investigation into the discovery of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, saying “government records were likely concealed and removed” from a storage room at the property. The assertion...
POTUS
advisory.com

Around the nation: CMS grants $98.9M to health insurance exchange navigators

HHS on Friday announced that health insurance exchange navigators will receive $98.9 million in grants for the 2023 open enrollment period, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from Maryland and Massachusetts. Maryland: CMS granted $98.9 million to health insurance exchange navigators for the 2023 open enrollment period, HHS...
MARYLAND STATE
advisory.com

How hospitals are cutting back to reduce costs

Despite efforts to curtail high expenses, rising inflation and declining federal aid have led many hospitals to begin laying off workers and cutting certain services, Katheryn Houghton writes for Kaiser Health News. Hospital costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals' financial challenges were largely...
HEALTH SERVICES
advisory.com

Updated Covid-19 boosters are coming: What you need to know

FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's updated Covid-19 boosters this week—and while some experts have said the "new boosters are expected to help provide greater protection against the currently circulating strains," others have warned that they are "still not exactly sure" how protective the updated boosters will be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
advisory.com

Could polio become a 'public health emergency'?

Since the United States' first case of polio in almost a decade was reported in New York in July, health officials have worked to encourage polio vaccination in areas with low coverage since "[e]ven a single case of paralytic polio represents a public health emergency." How vaccination campaigns for kids...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
