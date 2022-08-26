Read full article on original website
Related
advisory.com
Loneliness may be bad for your brain
Long-term feelings of loneliness may worsen memory function and speed up cognitive decline, particularly among women and older adults, according to a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers from the University of Michigan School of Public Health used data from...
advisory.com
How structural heart programs can reduce time to treatment
To meet growing market demand, structural heart (SH) program leaders are focused on optimizing workflows to streamline access to treatment. Traditional workup processes for aortic valve replacement (AVR) procedures leads to an average intake to treatment timeline of 42 days. Treatment delays are associated with increased mortality rates. The organizations.
Comments / 0