Updated Covid-19 boosters are coming: What you need to know
FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer-BioNTech's and Moderna's updated Covid-19 boosters this week—and while some experts have said the "new boosters are expected to help provide greater protection against the currently circulating strains," others have warned that they are "still not exactly sure" how protective the updated boosters will be.
Around the nation: CMS grants $98.9M to health insurance exchange navigators
HHS on Friday announced that health insurance exchange navigators will receive $98.9 million in grants for the 2023 open enrollment period, in today's bite-sized hospital and health industry news from Maryland and Massachusetts. Maryland: CMS granted $98.9 million to health insurance exchange navigators for the 2023 open enrollment period, HHS...
Could polio become a 'public health emergency'?
Since the United States' first case of polio in almost a decade was reported in New York in July, health officials have worked to encourage polio vaccination in areas with low coverage since "[e]ven a single case of paralytic polio represents a public health emergency." How vaccination campaigns for kids...
This woman felt a 'constant need to walk.' What was wrong?
After a 70-year-old woman started experiencing "pain and instability when she stood up," along with a "constant need to walk, once upright," she went to several doctors who couldn't determine the cause of her symptoms. But then, a doctor who had recently completed his training diagnosed her with a rare movement disorder, Lisa Sanders writes for the New York Times Magazine.
How structural heart programs can build and sustain referral relationships
Referring providers face barriers to ensuring their patients receive aortic valve replacements (AVR) in a timely manner, such as uncertainty about who and where to refer and concerns about the risks. To address these challenges, programs traditionally rely on forums like lunch and learns and symposiums. These are valuable, but don’t engage providers in their patients’ treatment or support long-term referrer relationships.
Loneliness may be bad for your brain
Long-term feelings of loneliness may worsen memory function and speed up cognitive decline, particularly among women and older adults, according to a new study published in Alzheimer's & Dementia. Study details and key findings. For the study, researchers from the University of Michigan School of Public Health used data from...
How hospitals are cutting back to reduce costs
Despite efforts to curtail high expenses, rising inflation and declining federal aid have led many hospitals to begin laying off workers and cutting certain services, Katheryn Houghton writes for Kaiser Health News. Hospital costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals' financial challenges were largely...
Inflation is (finally) hitting health care
While health care prices have so far been largely unaffected by record-high U.S. inflation, prices will likely increase more quickly going forward, leading to higher insurance premiums and more costly services for both consumers and employers in 2023. Health care costs are on the rise, but still below inflation. Since...
How structural heart programs can reduce time to treatment
To meet growing market demand, structural heart (SH) program leaders are focused on optimizing workflows to streamline access to treatment. Traditional workup processes for aortic valve replacement (AVR) procedures leads to an average intake to treatment timeline of 42 days. Treatment delays are associated with increased mortality rates. The organizations.
