Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Inflation is (finally) hitting health care
While health care prices have so far been largely unaffected by record-high U.S. inflation, prices will likely increase more quickly going forward, leading to higher insurance premiums and more costly services for both consumers and employers in 2023. Health care costs are on the rise, but still below inflation. Since...
How hospitals are cutting back to reduce costs
Despite efforts to curtail high expenses, rising inflation and declining federal aid have led many hospitals to begin laying off workers and cutting certain services, Katheryn Houghton writes for Kaiser Health News. Hospital costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals' financial challenges were largely...
How structural heart programs can build and sustain referral relationships
Referring providers face barriers to ensuring their patients receive aortic valve replacements (AVR) in a timely manner, such as uncertainty about who and where to refer and concerns about the risks. To address these challenges, programs traditionally rely on forums like lunch and learns and symposiums. These are valuable, but don’t engage providers in their patients’ treatment or support long-term referrer relationships.
Is private equity health care's bad guy?
Private equity (PE) tends to get a bad rap when it comes to health care. Some see it as a disruptive force that prioritizes profits over the patient experience, and that it's hurting the industry by creating a more consolidated marketplace. Others, however, see it as an opportunity for innovation, growth, and more movement towards value-based care.
