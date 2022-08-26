ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Invasive Grasshopper Spotted In Western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. – We’ve dealt with giant hornets, massive moths, and now: a large grasshopper with striped eyes. The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents near Everett to be on the lookout for invasive Egyptian grasshoppers. One was spotted in Everett, and department entomologist Sven Spichiger tells...
EVERETT, WA
Former WWU Student Murder Trial Begins

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The trial of a former WWU student accused of murder began this morning (Monday) in Whatcom County Superior Court. 24-year-old Rigoberto Galvan is accused of killing his former girlfriend, 22-year-old Stephanie Cresswell-Brenner, in August 2019. KGMI reported that Galvan entered an apartment on 20th St through...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Lynden Pursuit Leads To DUI Arrest

LYNDEN, Wash. – A pursuit on the Guide Meridian led to a DUI arrest near Lynden. A WSP trooper attempted to pull over a car near Wiser Lake Rd on August 20th after noticing the driver on his phone and not wearing a seatbelt. The suspect took off, reaching...
LYNDEN, WA
Man charged for theft at local high school football practice

A man faces theft charges for doing more than just watching a local high school football practice. A Whatcom County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson says 30-year-old Brandon Heggem stole nine cellphones from Meridian High School students while they were practicing last Thursday. He also took a debit card and was...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

