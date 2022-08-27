ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

CT Police Sgt. Fired For Off-Duty Traffic Stop In Which She Allegedly Harassed Woman

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago

A Connecticut police sergeant has been fired from her job after allegedly making a traffic stop while off-duty in a road-rage type of incident.

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson recommended on Friday, Aug. 26, the termination of Sgt. Shayna Kendall after an internal affairs investigation was completed and was found to have violated numerous department policies.

The investigation was reviewed by the Civilian Review Board who agreed with Jacobson’s recommendation and it ultimately went in front of the Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday, Aug. 25, who voted to terminate Kendall.

“It is unfortunate that these events took place and that I had to recommend the termination of a Sergeant from our department, but I am committed to the people of New Haven and to the procedural justice that I hope will build a better bond between our officers and the community," Jacobson said.

The termination stems from an incident on Thursday, July 8, 2021, incident where a resident claimed she was harassed by Kendall following a simple beep of a horn at a traffic light.

During the incident, Kendall was off duty, in an unmarked car, and not in uniform, an 86-page report said.

The woman told officers she was behind Kendall at a stop light and when the light turned green Kendall did not proceed so the woman beeped her horn, the report said.

A few minutes later, the woman noticed that Kendall had made a U-turn and pulled up behind her with flashing lights.

In the investigative report, Kendall told the woman “you are detained,” when she stopped her. According to the report, the woman said she was "harassed and abused," by Kendall in a "road rage" type of incident.

In the report, investigators found that during the stop, Kendall did not identify herself, did not have a body camera, and failed to report the stop when she clocked into work.

The report also said Kendall provided "untruthful" and inaccurate answers during the investigation.

Kendall is a former spokesperson for the department and served as the deputy commander of training at the New Haven Police Academy.

Click here to read the report.

Priscilla Harling
3d ago

Sometimes people let their position go to their heads. Abuse of power that the perceive they have. When the real power is to properly uphold the law with honesty and integrity. The law in this case worked against her which she failed to uphold.

Orioles Fan
3d ago

A spokeswoman for the academy she apparently failed with her inappropriate and unprofessional conduct towards a civilian over a simple beep of the car horn.

ISTANDFORTHEANTHEM
3d ago

This dosn't seem like the crime of the century here..Firing her seems a little bit harsh..3 month suspension or something seems a little more in line with the incident..The Department must have had prior issues with this Sargent to go to these extremes..I recall them treating the acting Chief who was also a female pretty harshly several months ago before she had enough and retired..I hope the Union can get her back to work

