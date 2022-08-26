Best Of Both Worlds For Family Reunion Staycations. Right about now Treasure Coast families are planning for a fall or winter family reunion or staycation with a group of friends and relatives. Many are considering Orlando as their destination as Florida’s so-called “Theme Park Central” has a wealth of attractions for all ages. Some families may be debating whether to book cottage or cabin accommodations or several hotel rooms at a resort for their reunion. Here is an idea: Why not select a lodging that combines both cottage or cabin accommodations at a resort for the best of both worlds?

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO