Coleen Rooney secures Disney+ ‘Wagatha Christie’ documentary

Coleen Rooney outside the Royal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Coleen Rooney has secured a multimillion-pound deal with Disney for the rights of a tell-all documentary based on the “Wagatha Christie” saga.

The programme, which will detail the high court case brought against her by Rebekah Vardy, will appear on the streaming service Disney+ after a bidding war with Amazon Prime, Netflix and Discovery.

The documentary will be produced by Lorton Entertainment, the company behind a programme made this year about her former footballer husband, Wayne.

It will follow the court case and the run-up to it, which left Vardy facing a multimillion pound payout to Rooney , after a verdict in which Mrs Justice Steyn referred to Vardy’s evidence as often “inconsistent”, “evasive” or “implausible”.

Rooney, after conducting a sting operation, claimed Vardy was leaking stories to the Sun from her private Instagram account. Vardy, who still denies the claims, subsequently sued Rooney for libel.

The Disney+ statement said “the three-part series will take viewers from the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ all the way to Coleen being a successful defendant”.

It added: “In a story for our times, Wagatha Christie will reveal how fiercely determined and resilient Coleen had to be in order to protect her family from the challenges presented by the traditional and social media landscapes.”



The programme offers Rooney an opportunity to show her side of the story, throughout which she remained silent outside the witness box. It will also talk through her teenage years and her experience being married to one of Britain’s most high-profile footballers.