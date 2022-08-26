ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleen Rooney secures Disney+ ‘Wagatha Christie’ documentary

By Gemma McSherry
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DPxhI_0hWcB1ON00
Coleen Rooney outside the Royal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Peter Nicholls/Reuters

Coleen Rooney has secured a multimillion-pound deal with Disney for the rights of a tell-all documentary based on the “Wagatha Christie” saga.

The programme, which will detail the high court case brought against her by Rebekah Vardy, will appear on the streaming service Disney+ after a bidding war with Amazon Prime, Netflix and Discovery.

The documentary will be produced by Lorton Entertainment, the company behind a programme made this year about her former footballer husband, Wayne.

It will follow the court case and the run-up to it, which left Vardy facing a multimillion pound payout to Rooney , after a verdict in which Mrs Justice Steyn referred to Vardy’s evidence as often “inconsistent”, “evasive” or “implausible”.

Rooney, after conducting a sting operation, claimed Vardy was leaking stories to the Sun from her private Instagram account. Vardy, who still denies the claims, subsequently sued Rooney for libel.

The Disney+ statement said “the three-part series will take viewers from the circumstances that led to her infamous Instagram post that ‘broke the internet’ all the way to Coleen being a successful defendant”.

It added: “In a story for our times, Wagatha Christie will reveal how fiercely determined and resilient Coleen had to be in order to protect her family from the challenges presented by the traditional and social media landscapes.”

The programme offers Rooney an opportunity to show her side of the story, throughout which she remained silent outside the witness box. It will also talk through her teenage years and her experience being married to one of Britain’s most high-profile footballers.

Jordan Barr: the 10 funniest things I have ever seen (on the internet)

My whole life has been leading up to this moment. Some women dream of their wedding day or their funeral; I have dreamed of the day I get to put together a funniest things on the internet list for the Guardian. Like any highly anticipated event, I feel all at once overwhelmed with eagerness and also underprepared. But how could I be? I’ve been training for this my whole life, from the times my high school bosom buddy and I would send each other Family Guy clips via Hotmail, to all the gatherings I have wrapped up with videos titled “videos I watch at 2am to cure my IBS”. I’m always online, whether it be in the form of instructing a friend to “type in S-N-L” or dying of laughter at 3am because another news reporter was attacked by a cat on live television.
TV & VIDEOS
The key fashion pieces right now? Clothes you’ll want to still wear (or sell on) in five years’ time

I suppose, in theory, sustainable fashion shouldn’t have any one look. After all, surely the whole point of prioritising ethics over aesthetics is that clothes design should not be all about what they look like, but about how they are made: the raw materials used, the industrial processes undergone, the people employed, the carbon footprint of transportation. But in reality, it does have a look. You can’t take aesthetics out of fashion. Sustainable fashion has style rules, too. Just different ones.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
