Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Harrison County Parks and Recreation Seeking Local Residents to Apply for Current Vacancy on its Board
Harrison County residents with an interest in the Parks and Recreation Department can apply for a vacancy with the board effective immediately. Harrison County Parks Commission is a board consisting of 10 land-owning citizens including representation of one member from the Harrison County Commission. Following the West Virginia Code guidelines, the Parks Commission meets a minimum of once a month to discuss the day-to-day operations, budget as well as long-term projects and capital improvements to properties leased by the Parks Department.
