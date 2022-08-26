ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
QSR magazine

Chipotle Testing Chicken Al Pastor at Nearly 100 Locations

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday announced it is testing Chicken Al Pastor at 94 restaurants in Denver and Indianapolis. Available now for a limited time, Chicken Al Pastor features the bold yet balanced flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice. Chipotle kitchens are heating...
