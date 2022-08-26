Read full article on original website
Delbert L. Tholstrup
Delbert L. Tholstrup, 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 22, 2022. He was predeceased by parents, Harry and Grace (Thoman) Tholstrup of Concordia, Kansas and brothers Dale, Donald, Elbert, and Darold Tholstrup. He is survived by his wife Peggy (Johnson) Tholstrup, formally of Scandia, Kansas. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in October. He is also survived by their three sons, Richard (Christy) of Spring, Texas; David (Janice) of Little Mountain, South Carolina; and Spencer (Susan) of Pearland, Texas.
Linda Heidel
Linda (Kathy) Heidel, 78, gained her wings on August 18, 2022. She was a stitch above the rest! Linda was born in Manhattan, KS October 6, 1943 to George and Lillian Welch. She spent her life sewing, cake decorating, and rescuing animals. Linda was a loving person who brought joy to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed but her legacy will still live on.
K-9 Officer Called to Wellness Check
Officers were called to a home in New Cambria for a wellness check and when they arrived, they found two individuals with warrants for their arrest. Sheriff Rodger Soldan of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News that officers were called to a home in New Cambria to conduct a wellness check. When the officer arrived they recognized 31 year-old Alyssa Baker of Salina next to a garage on the property. The officer was aware of her warrants and was able to take her into custody without incident.
KWU Looking Ahead to Homecoming
With classes underway at Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, the campus community is already looking ahead to fall festivities. KWU is preparing what could be its biggest Homecoming celebration in years, Oct. 21-23. “Last year was a return to some level of normalcy,” said Michelle Dolan, director of development, stewardship...
Fifth Fentanyl Overdose
Officials in Riley County are investigating another incident involving an overdoses from fake pressed pills containing fentanyl. According to the Riley County Police Department, officers late Monday night responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan at around 11:30. A 20-year-old male was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment after ingesting a presumably fake pressed M30 oxycodone pill and was later released.
Man On Moped Leads Police on Pursuit
A Salina man is facing multiple charges after leading police on a pursuit while riding his moped. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 43-year-old Tyrone Fenton was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he reportedly sped away from a traffic officer and then fled on foot. Police say...
Inmate Escapes From Kansas Prison
An inmate with convictions in Ellsworth, Rice, Russell, and Saline Counties escaped from a Kansas prison Tuesday. According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
NCKL Fall Preview
The calendars in the world have turned to September, which means fall is in the air, and here in Kansas, fall in the air also means crowds grow each Friday night at local high school football stadiums to watch the current year’s athletes try to bring honor for their respective schools and towns.
Hit-And-Run Driver Sought
Police are looking for the driver of an older white car who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Salina on Monday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL a 34 year-old woman was stopped at the light going northbound at the S. Ninth Street and W. Crawford Street intersection. At approximately 1:00 p.m. the 2022 Hyundai Elantra was struck by an older model white car with a black bumper exiting the Casey’s parking lot. The white car then immediately went back into the Casey’s parking lot and left northbound.
Business Scammed Out of $1,257
An unusual cyber crime took place this week as a scammer rerouted an employee’s check. Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL News an individual in the human resources department of an industrial business south of salina received an email from an employee asking to change their direct deposit information. When payday came around a 61 year-old employee never received his paycheck of $1,257. As officials looked into the matter they discovered that the individual had not requested to switch banks, but rather, a scammer had spoofed the employees email address and had the paycheck routed to their own bank account.
AVCTL-I Fall Preview
The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 has muliple football teams that played all the way to the final game of their seasons in 2021, but the conference did not win any football state championships in 2021, all seven of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division 1 teams are hoping to change that fact in 2022, but they will have to get through each other before any of that can become a reality. The Derby Panthers played all the way into the Class 6A state championship game, but the Panthers fell 41-21 to Blue Valley Northwest in that state title game. One classification down, the Maize Eagles played all the way to the Class 5A state championship game, but like the Panthers, the Eagles had to watch their opponent celebrate as Maise High School lost the Class 5A state football championship game 28-14 against Mill Valley. Here is a look at each of the 7 different high schools, and their fall sports teams, in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 :
NCAA Fall Sports Preview
The NCAA is looking for bigger things in the 2022 season as it is coming off a 2021 football season that saw one of its schools, Beloit High School, play all the way into the state championship game and another, Southeast of Saline, come up just one victory shy of the state championship game. So this year’s squads are looking to take those final championship steps in 2022.
