The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 has muliple football teams that played all the way to the final game of their seasons in 2021, but the conference did not win any football state championships in 2021, all seven of the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division 1 teams are hoping to change that fact in 2022, but they will have to get through each other before any of that can become a reality. The Derby Panthers played all the way into the Class 6A state championship game, but the Panthers fell 41-21 to Blue Valley Northwest in that state title game. One classification down, the Maize Eagles played all the way to the Class 5A state championship game, but like the Panthers, the Eagles had to watch their opponent celebrate as Maise High School lost the Class 5A state football championship game 28-14 against Mill Valley. Here is a look at each of the 7 different high schools, and their fall sports teams, in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Division 1 :

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO