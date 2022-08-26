Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
'Healthcare for the Homeless' BBQ returns to Redding tomorrow
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta Community Health Center (SCHC) and the Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) program are hosting a free BBQ. In celebration of National Health Center week, SCHC and HOPE will be holding their annual "Healthcare for the Homeless" BBQ. The BBQ will be taking place on...
krcrtv.com
Firefighters stop vegetation fire in north Redding on Tuesday night
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire burning in north Redding on Tuesday night. The fire was reported burning off of Oasis Court at around 7:45 p.m. Redding firefighters quickly responded and stopped the fire's forward spread. Police closed Oasis Road at Twin View Blvd. while fire crews...
krcrtv.com
"This is an artifact," Redding's Nur Pon Open Space to reopen to the public next week
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Nur Pon Open Space, an area in the middle of town notorious for homeless camps over the years, should be open to the public next week. The first tour will be guided by a local retired physician who has been working there since 2005 when it was known as the Henderson Open Space.
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria ventures outside gaming and buys Sundial Collective
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Rancheria is venturing outside of gaming and trying their hands at the cannabis industry. The tribe recently bought the Sundial Collective cannabis dispensary in Redding. After opening up a little over three years ago, the dispensary now starts a new partnership with Redding Rancheria. Sundial...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
Evacuation order issued due to increased fire activity on Six Rivers Complex
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — The Trinity County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation order for zone HWK480 due to increased fire activity from the Six Rivers Complex. The area includes all areas north of Denny Road from the intersection of Denny Road and Wallen Ranch Road, Ziegler Point Road, FS Road 7N04 through Hawkins Creek north to the County Line. Wallen Ranch Road, Ziegler Point Road, FS Road 7N04 and any spurs roads off FS Road 7N04 will be closed to public access.
krcrtv.com
End of an era? More like end of a century: Lim's Café set to close its doors for good
REDDING, Calif. — It’s not often a restaurant can remain family-run for almost 90 years, but that’s what makes Lim’s Café so unique, and why so many in this community are sad to see it go. Originally opened in 1933 by Peter Lim, Lim’s Cafe...
krcrtv.com
Shasta County Farmers' Markets open through September 26
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shingletown Certified Farmers' Market is now open on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shingletown Medical Center parking lot. The market will be taking place at 31292 Alpine Meadows Road in Shingletown. The market will be open every Saturday, now through...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 16-year-old habitual runaway from Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Squirrel playing with power lines starts fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — Redding firefighters had a busy day Sunday responding to two vegetation fires. The first fire started in the Clover Creek Preserve area of Redding when a squirrel was playing with power lines, according to the Redding Fire Department. Crews were able to contain that fire at 1 acre.
krcrtv.com
Bay Area man killed in motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County
PLATINA, Calif. — A 51-year-old Bay Area man was killed in a motorcycle crash in southwest Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says Kevin Burgess, of Fremont, was driving his motorcycle on Highway 36 near Harrison Gulch, west of Platina, just before 4 p.m. Sunday.
krcrtv.com
"Redding. Set. Go!" Avelo Airlines sweepstakes kicks off
REDDING, Calif. — As summer winds down, Northstate tourism is receiving another boost with the "Redding. Set. Go." sweepstakes. This giveaway is a collaboration between upstart Avelo Airlines and Visit Redding, as well as a variety of local partners to showcase all that the city has to offer for visitors. In particular, the package targets Las Vegas and Burbank, two cities with direct flights to Redding.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Deputies search for man in connection to shooting in Rancho Tehama
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. — Deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in Rancho Tehama early Monday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m., deputies went to a home on Alpine Drive and found the victim, Moises Salcedo, had been shot in the chest. According to the TCSO, Salcedo was taken to a hospital and had surgery. He is expected to recover.
krcrtv.com
Two pedestrians killed in separate Redding crashes identified
REDDING, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of two people killed in two separate crashes on Highway 273 in Redding. One of the crashes happened around 6 a.m. on Aug. 18 on Highway 273 near Canyon Road. David Allen Brown, 32, of Redding, was hit by a car and pronounced dead at the scene.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for homicide in Whitmore over the weekend
WHITMORE, Calif. — A Shasta County man has been arrested for shooting and killing a Whitmore man Sunday. According to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 31000 block of Whitmore Road around 11:14 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived they say they...
krcrtv.com
An explanation for PG&E power outages in the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — Almost 900 people lost power in the Happy Valley area on Monday during triple-digit heat. Concerned residents contacted KRCR with frustrations of lack of communication and multiple outages during the triple-digit weather,. Spokesperson Paul Moreno confirmed Happy Valley saw three power outages in just two days—some...
krcrtv.com
Heat related illness risk rises with temperatures
REDDING, Calif. — As a significant late season heat wave arrives, it is important to prepare for and prevent heat-related illness. This is especially true for sensitive populations, including those without regular access to cooling devices, as their bodies cannot fully recover from the stress of daytime highs. Critical...
krcrtv.com
Protecting your skin against sun damage; skin cancer
REDDING, Calif. — The unofficial last weekend of summer is just days away, but it is still important to take care of your skin when spending time outdoors. As the days get shorter into September, it can be easy to forget proper protective measures, but danger remains high through Labor Day.
krcrtv.com
Will gas prices hike as Labor Day Weekend approaches?
CHICO, CALIF. — With Labor Day right around the corner, will gas prices increase or decrease?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price for unleaded regular gasoline significantly increased over the years. In 1976, the average cost for gas was $0.61; with inflation, the price would translate to $4.72.
krcrtv.com
Enrollment numbers show promise for Shasta County Office of Education
SHASTA COUNTY — Classes have been back in session for a couple weeks in Shasta County, and Shasta County's Office of Education now has a clear idea of enrollment numbers for the 2022 school year. It’s no surprise that in-person school enrollment has been on a downward trend in...
Comments / 0