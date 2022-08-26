ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. ban on smoking in public housing is upheld

 3 days ago
Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a ban on smoking in federally subsidized public housing.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) properly enacted a 2016 rule requiring state and local public housing agencies to ban cigarettes, cigars and pipes inside housing units and indoor common areas, and outside within 25 feet of those spaces.

Six tenants and a smokers' rights group, the New York City Citizens Lobbying Against Smoker Harassment ("NYC Clash"), challenged the ban, known as the Smoke Free Rule.

They said it improperly invaded their privacy and violated due process by preventing them from engaging in lawful activity -- using tobacco -- inside the home.

But in Friday's 2-0 decision, Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan said HUD provided "considerable" evidence that the rule helped protect residents against the health risks of secondhand smoke, prevent fires and reduce property maintenance costs.

"The department adequately substantiated its rationales for the rule and did not act arbitrarily and capriciously in promulgating it," the judge wrote.

Srinivasan also rejected a claim that the ban improperly restricted how the government spends money, violating a provision of the U.S. Constitution governing federal spending.

Larry Joseph, the plaintiffs' lawyer, said his clients plan an appeal. He said the case involves significant issues involving federalism, and whether Congress actually empowered HUD to ban smoking.

NYC Clash founder Audrey Silk said the decision opens the door to letting the government outlaw "on the flimsiest of grounds" other lawful behavior in the home.

HUD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Srinivasan's decision upheld a March 2020 lower court ruling, and was joined by Circuit Judge Douglas Ginsburg.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson heard oral arguments in the case in September 2021, when she was still on the appeals court, but did not participate in the decision.

The case is NYC CLASH Inc et al v Fudge, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-5126.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David Gregorio and Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 321

Guy Allen
2d ago

people talking bout if you can afford cigarettes then you could afford living without assistance. people fail to realize you can buy a whole bag of tobacco for like $7 and last a very long time. I'm not trying to defend anybody but people stop being so simple minded

Reply(5)
89
Cherie Jerkins
2d ago

people should be able to smoke whatever they want when they want how they want it if they renting or owning a house they pay rent and no one should be able to tell a grown person what to do whether it's healthy or unhealthy what kind of mess is that if a person don't want you smoking in their place that's fine but if you're paying rent you should be able to do what you want in your own apartment or your home that is so wrong that is a Hitler move

Reply(20)
104
Michelle Hutcherson
2d ago

apparently nobody has seen the damage smoking does to walls and carpet. I smoke but not in my home or car. Landlords and property mngmnt companies have a right to make that restriction if they choose. They also have a right to increase rent for smokers because it is also a fire hazard.

Reply(5)
36
 

