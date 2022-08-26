A pick-up truck and semi cab collided at the US-41/M-95 intersection in western Marquette County Monday morning, causing a traffic back-up for more than two hours. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the accident happened just before 8:00 in the morning when a pick-up driven by a 29-year-old Republic man turned off of M-95 onto US-41 into the path of the semi driven by a 41-year-old man from Carney. The pick-up truck ended up in the driveway of the Corner Cafe. The driver was treated for minor injuries at UP Health System-Marquette. The driver of the semi (which had no trailer attached) was not hurt. The pick-up driver was ticketed for failing to yield.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO