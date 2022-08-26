Read full article on original website
Finlandia Fridays returns for Season 7 on September 2
Finlandia’s Communications Department is excited to announce the return of Finlandia Fridays for the show’s seventh season. Premiering on Friday, September 2, new FinnU President Tim Pinnow will join the show to talk about his vision for FinnU and what he’s looking forward to most with having students back on campus for the fall semester.
Woman, 64, dies in Upper Peninsula house explosion
HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after a house explosion in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports that a 64-year-old female was pronounced dead following the incident on M-203 in Hancock Township around 9 a.m. on Monday. She has not been identified. The woman’s husband was able...
Police In Delta, Marquette Counties Looking For Missing Man
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person. 56 year old Dennis James Kivioja was last seen in the City of Escanaba around 9:30pm on Tuesday 8/23/22. He had plans to ride his bicycle back to his property on Boney Falls Road in Wells Township, Marquette County but has not made it back there. He spends time in the Wells area of Delta County but has not been heard from by friends and relatives there.
Free distribution day for Narcan and other safety items
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Free Narcan and other safety supplies will be given away for free this Wednesday. Marquette County Cares Coalition and Great Lakes Recovery Centers are partnering to host Drive Through, Save Lives on August 31st. This is a free distribution event in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal for this event is to promote awareness, reduce stigma, and to get lifesaving supplies into the hands of anyone who needs them.
Morning Crash Slows Traffic For Two Hours In Western Marquette County
A pick-up truck and semi cab collided at the US-41/M-95 intersection in western Marquette County Monday morning, causing a traffic back-up for more than two hours. Marquette County Sheriffs Deputies say the accident happened just before 8:00 in the morning when a pick-up driven by a 29-year-old Republic man turned off of M-95 onto US-41 into the path of the semi driven by a 41-year-old man from Carney. The pick-up truck ended up in the driveway of the Corner Cafe. The driver was treated for minor injuries at UP Health System-Marquette. The driver of the semi (which had no trailer attached) was not hurt. The pick-up driver was ticketed for failing to yield.
1 Male Died In A Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash In Ontonagon County (Ontonagon County, MI)
The Michigan State Police responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash that claimed a life in Ontonagon County Friday. The crash happened on M-38 near FF1980 in Bohemia Township of Ontonagon County.
MTM On The Road: Vacationing in the Keweenaw Peninsula
For Michiganders, summertime means one thing—traveling up north!. This past week, our On The Road crew took a road trip up to the Keweenaw Peninsula to check out the area’s newest spots and summer activities. They explored the historic mining cities of Houghton and Calumet. Highlights included morning...
Man, Woman Hurt In Motorcycle Crash In Marquette County
Two people were hurt in a traffic crash Sunday night in Marquette County. The Marquette County Sheriff says it happened at just before 8 p.m. on County Road 550 near the Eagles Nest Road in Marquette Township. A 34-year-old Trenary man was driving the motorcycle on Eagles Nest Road when...
UPDATE: Driver issued citation following crash involving Semi near Koski Corners
HUMBOLDT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Republic man was issued a citation following a crash involving a semi truck in Humboldt Township Monday. At around 7:54 a.m., the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving a pickup and a semi cab with no trailer on US-41 and M-95.
