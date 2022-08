Other than emergency services, all Alachua County government offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Residential curbside collection service for solid waste, recycling, and yard trash will not be affected by the Labor Day holiday. In addition, the Leveda Brown Environmental Park and Transfer Station will be open during regularly scheduled hours on Monday, September 5.

