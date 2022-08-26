Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
DA investigates double homicide after child found inside Burnet Ave home with bodies
Syracuse, NY — The Onondaga County District Attorney's office is investigating a suspicious death case, where a young child with disabilities was found with dead bodies, as a double homicide. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick confirmed the investigation to CNY Central Tuesday. Prosecutors at the District Attorney's office said the...
Man, teen charged after loaded gun found during Liverpool traffic stop, deputies say
Liverpool, N.Y. — A man and a teen were charged Tuesday after a loaded handgun was found in a car during a traffic stop in Liverpool, deputies said. Police responded to Onondaga Lake Parkway for a suspicious car complaint at about 2:35 a.m., when they saw a 2009 Cadillac quickly drive off, according to a news release by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
americanmilitarynews.com
NY man charged with stealing more than $40K in brass from Fort Drum
After a yearslong investigation by state and federal agencies, a Carthage man has been charged with stealing more than $40,000 in brass bullet casings from Fort Drum. Terence M. Williams, 60, was charged by state police Aug. 9 with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony. The investigation into Mr....
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest Lisbon Man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree charges stemming from a domestic dispute
On August 29, 2022, at approximately 3:11 p.m., Troopers arrested Marcus E. Hood, age 36, of Lisbon, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 1:24 p.m., SP Ogdensburg Troopers had a victim come to the station to report a domestic dispute. A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation between the victim and Hood occurred at a residence on State Highway 37, in the town of Lisbon. During the investigation it revealed Hood is a convicted felon and in possession of a rifle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Pedestrian killed in Hammond crash
HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in the Town of Hammond. According to the Sherrif’s Office, this took place on State Route 12 in the Town of Hammond between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. on August 30.
wwnytv.com
Truck drives off road on Route 12 towards Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A black truck landed in a ditch after driving off the road on Route 12. The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. According to our reporter on scene, a black truck caught the asphalt and drove off the road into a ditch. The...
cnycentral.com
Fulton Police investigate stabbing that injured 35-year-old woman
FULTON, N.Y. — Fulton Police Department is looking for more information on a violent incident that occurred in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 27. Authorities responded to a call before 2 a.m. on Ontario Street. They found a woman, 35, whose name has not been released, with multiple stab wounds. She was transported to a hospital in Syracuse, where she is now listed in stable condition following emergency surgery, police said.
cnyhomepage.com
Fatal pick-up truck accident in City of Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida City Police Department reported a fatal accident involving a pick-up truck occurred in Oneida on August 28th. Around 2:30 pm on Sunday, officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Fairview Avenue to find a pick-up truck that had collided with a tree.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Impala Versus Bikers? Alleged Case of Road Rage in Forestport Sends Man to Hospital
A case of road rage that sent one person to the hospital is under investigation in Oneida County. Troopers were call to State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in Forestport for a call about a road rage incident at approximately 4:37pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022. State Route 28...
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
wwnytv.com
Copenhagen fire official’s arrest raises more questions about department’s finances
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A second official with the Copenhagen Fire Department has been charged with stealing. Neither case involved the fire department, but there are plenty of questions swirling around the department and its finances. A lawyer representing the village is saying again: “show us your books.”
cnyhomepage.com
Rome PD charge man with multiple drug-related felonies
ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Rome Police Department is reporting that a man has been arrested on multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on August 26th. Around 10:23 am on Friday, Officers with Rome PD’s Street Crimes Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Bouck Street for 33-year-old Dale J. Croniser Jr. of Rome. Croniser is already known by authorities and is currently on parole for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree. As officers approached Croniser’s vehicle, he allegedly exited and ran on foot, starting a brief foot pursuit. Officers took him into custody a short distance away without any further incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
wwnytv.com
O’burg city manager to review police chief actions, after judge tosses gun evidence
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The city manager will review a court case in which the judge tossed out evidence seized by Ogdensburg police last year, including a shotgun with a grenade launcher. In particular, the judge called into question the sworn testimony of now-police chief Mark Kearns, who denied...
cnyhomepage.com
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
WKTV
Police: Rome man found with purple drug containing fentanyl during traffic stop
ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Friday after police say he was found in possession of a purple fentanyl mixture. Police tried to stop 33-year-old Dale Croniser Jr. as he was driving near Bouck Street just before 10:30 a.m. Police say Croniser stopped the vehicle and ran away, but officers pursued him and took him into custody shortly after.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Red Creek resident for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device.
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, troopers from SP Wolcott observed a vehicle with an expired inspection on Wolcott Street in the village of Red Creek. Donald A. Wollek, age 53, of Red Creek, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, Operating a Motor Vehicle Without an Interlock Device, and multiple traffic violations.
Man charged for selling drugs at New York State Fair
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Oneida County have reported that a California man was arrested on August 27th and charged with multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics at the New York State Fair. According to NYS Police, an investigation has been ongoing by the Violent Gang & Narcotics Team […]
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader
(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
wwnytv.com
Watertown firefighters called to Clay Street apartment house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire damaged a third-floor apartment in Watertown late Monday morning. City firefighters were called to 414 Clay Street, where they saw flames and smoke coming out of the rear of the building. Officials were initially told four people were trapped inside, but that turned out...
Comments / 0