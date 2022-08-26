Read full article on original website
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Opinion: Replacing White Bagging Mandates with Market Competition Will Improve Patient Outcome
Wayne Winegarden, PhD, of the Pacific Research Institute, explains the harm that white bagging policies cause health systems and how replacing them with new measures to boost market competition could help patients. Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) deploy numerous anticompetitive actions, which have not gone unnoticed. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC)...
People Who Accumulate More Steps per Day Have Lower Risk of Diabetes
A population-based cohort study of Hispanic Americans found that people who walked more per day had a lower risk of being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes affects nearly 10% of the United States population, with more than 26 million adults having a T2D diagnosis and another 91.8 million (37.6%) who have prediabetes. Because of the morbidity and mortality associated with diabetes, prevention through physical activity has been recommended by the American Diabetes Association, as prevalence of diabetes is projected to double by 2030.
Understanding the Prevalence of Demodex Blepharitis in US Eye Care Clinics
AJMC®: Can you walk us through your published findings regarding the real-world prevalence of Demodex blepharitis?1 Why is this an important disease to study?. KARPECKI: Demodex blepharitis is one of the more common forms of blepharitis, and there’s no good treatment for it. Some 45% of people diagnosed with blepharitis reportedly experience infestation involving the Demodex genus; however, that percentage is probably low. When you start to look for the pathognomonic sign of Demodex blepharitis—collarettes at the base of the lashes—you see a considerable number of cases. Moreover, in a referral practice like mine, the prevalence is higher; more than 90% of blepharitis cases involve Demodex. This type of infestation is not easily treated, and patients who don’t respond to therapy are referred to our clinic. We have treatments for blepharitis associated with staphylococcal or bacterial infection and for dermatologic cases (eg, seborrheic dermatitis), but we really don’t have anything for Demodex infestation. There’s a real need to both appropriately diagnose the condition and find ways to manage it.
Metformin May Lower Risk of Hospitalization, Mortality in Concurrent COPD, Diabetes
The researchers noted these improvements were seen without an increase in hyperlactatemia risk. An antidiabetic medication may lower the risk of hospitalizations and death among patients with diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to new study results published in Endocrine Connections. Analyzing data from 8 studies, researchers found...
Review Examines Traditional, Newer Forms of CBT on Diabetes-Related Distress
While cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is known to be effective for generalized depression and anxiety, it is only recently that research has begun exploring its specific use in diabetes, including looking at the effects on depression, anxiety, and glycemic control. A recent analysis examined the effects of cognitive behavioral therapy...
Alternative Therapies Possible for Refractory Systematic Onset JIA, Review Says
About 1 in 7 people with systematic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA) will not respond to interleukin-1 or interleukin-6 inhibitors. Though targeted therapies have advanced the treatment of systemic onset juvenile idiopathic arthritis (SJIA), a significant number of people with the rare disease are refractory to the new treatments. In...
Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV
People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
