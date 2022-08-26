UPDATE: 14-year-old girl found

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office had posted a notice of a young girl who is missing or a runaway and was believed to be headed toward Birchwood, but she has since been found. The Sheriff's Office posted no further information.

From the previous report:

Isabella O. Vogle, 14, is 5’4” and 100 lbs. It is unknown what she is wearing or to which address in Birchwood she is headed. She was last seen on Wednesday.

Anyone who sees or has contact with Isabella should contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.