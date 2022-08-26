Delaware has become the latest state to implement automatic enrollment of private-sector employees in individual retirement accounts. The Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings Act, requires employers with more than five workers that don’t offer a retirement plan already to automatically enroll staff in the state-facilitated program. Participants in the so-called Earns plan would be defaulted in at a 3% contribution rate, the Delaware Office of the State Treasurer says in a statement. The contribution rate would then rise 1% to 2% annually, capping out at 15%. Workers enrolled in the plan could change that rate at any time, according to the office.

