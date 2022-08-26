NJ Transit named by Forbes as New Jersey’s 7th best employer

NJ Transit ranked seventh out of the 90 New Jersey companies on Forbes' America’s Best-in State Employers 2022 list.

The agency also was first in the Transportation and Logistics category.

The survey measures leading companies from around the world to identify those best-liked by employees.

“This week Forbes once again recognized the great strides NJ TRANSIT has made since the outset of my Administration: NJ TRANSIT prioritizes not just customer experience, but employee satisfaction for the individuals who drive the agency’s critical work,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “As we make crucial infrastructure upgrades to build the transportation network our residents deserve, I commend NJ TRANSIT for fostering a work environment that meets the expectations and needs of its employees. All companies and organizations in our state should similarly aspire to cultivate work environments in which New Jerseyans feel valued, empowered, and fulfilled."

“On behalf of our employees, NJ TRANSIT is honored to once again be recognized on this prestigious list,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “This is a direct reflection of the talented and hard-working staff of 12,000 at NJ TRANSIT.”

The complete list of America’s best employers by state can be read here.