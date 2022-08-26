ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

NJ Transit named by Forbes as New Jersey’s 7th best employer

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCzcw_0hWbb31800

NJ Transit ranked seventh out of the 90 New Jersey companies on Forbes' America’s Best-in State Employers 2022 list.

The agency also was first in the Transportation and Logistics category.

The survey measures leading companies from around the world to identify those best-liked by employees.

“This week Forbes once again recognized the great strides NJ TRANSIT has made since the outset of my Administration: NJ TRANSIT prioritizes not just customer experience, but employee satisfaction for the individuals who drive the agency’s critical work,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “As we make crucial infrastructure upgrades to build the transportation network our residents deserve, I commend NJ TRANSIT for fostering a work environment that meets the expectations and needs of its employees. All companies and organizations in our state should similarly aspire to cultivate work environments in which New Jerseyans feel valued, empowered, and fulfilled."

“On behalf of our employees, NJ TRANSIT is honored to once again be recognized on this prestigious list,” said New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “This is a direct reflection of the talented and hard-working staff of 12,000 at NJ TRANSIT.”

The complete list of America’s best employers by state can be read here.

Comments / 1

Related
New Jersey 101.5

Largest school district in NJ requiring masks for new school year

NEWARK — Students and teachers of Newark Public Schools must continue to wear face coverings when the new academic year begins. The district is sticking with its policy that had been in effect through the end of the most recent school year, according to a spokesperson. School districts in New Jersey have been able to make their own rules about masks since early March.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
SoJO 104.9

The Fast Food Burger New Jersey Prefers Over All Others

When a fast-food burger craving hits, New Jersey plays favorites. Here's where we're most likely to end up. As Labor Day Weekend approaches, at-home grill masters are certainly prepping to cook up some tasty burgers. But a new study just aimed to find out where we go when we want...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
New Jersey 101.5

NJ gas tax to drop Oct. 1 but only barely

New Jersey's gas tax rate will drop by a penny on Oct. 1. The state Treasury Department reviews the gas tax based upon consumption and revenue generated in order to generate a minimum of $2 billion per year needed for $16 billion worth of infrastructure projects paid for by the Transportation Trust Fund. Gov. Chris Christie signed the tax into law in 2016.
TRAFFIC
987thecoast.com

Governor Murphy Visits Atlantic City to Hand Out $60 Million

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was in Atlantic City Monday to discuss $60 million in investments for Atlantic City. Murphy says the funding for the largely democratic community is being funded through the new state budget. He says Atlantic City will now become a “city of opportunity”. Photo...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

NJ Treasury Department announces gas tax rate will decrease by 1 cent effective October 1

NEW JERSEY – After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the Department of the Treasury announced on Monday that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 1.0 cent per gallon beginning October 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj Transit#Infrastructure#Nj Transit Board Chair
WHYY

New Jersey school staff shortage is making teacher vacancies worse

There will be enough people in place when Cherry Hill Public Schools open the 2022-2023 school year next week. “We cannot wait for [students] to get back into the buildings,” said superintendent Dr. Joe Meloche, who adds that staff will return on Thursday. “You can feel the excitement when we’re getting people together in groups to be able to welcome the children back into our schools.”
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Some NJ home sellers still trying to hit the jackpot

After the pandemic started 2 and a half years ago, the New Jersey real estate market took off like a rocket. Now that interest rates for home mortgages are rising things have cooled off a bit, but Robert White, the president of New Jersey Realtors, said the residential market is still going strong.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

New Jersey’s 35 greatest sushi restaurants, ranked

Americans have a growing appetite for sushi; it’s a $27.5 billion industry in the U.S., with nearly 24% growth projected this year. Yet plenty of us won’t touch the stuff; according to one survey, more than half of Americans have never tried sushi. New Jersey is home to...
RESTAURANTS
News 12

News 12

104K+
Followers
34K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy