School has now been back in session for a couple of weeks for most schools across the state, with a lot of prospects focusing on football and the Friday Night Lights! There are a few key times over the course of the year, where our staff gets together to review the state rankings in each class, and now is one of those times. Over the summer, we were able to hold open events that were strategically placed to try and cover every are of the state: Lake Charles, LA (Southwest LA), Monroe, LA (North LA), and New Orleans, LA (Southeast LA). This doesn't include our Top Prospect Games, which was held in June, at the University of Louisiana and featured 100 of the state's top prospects. Finally, our busy summer capped off with the Future Games, from July 27-31, at the Lakepoint Sports Complex in Emerson, GA. Needless to say, we've seen a lot of baseball over the past few months! We introduced our state rankings for the 2025 class just under a year ago, so now is a perfect time for a rankings update for the class, with everyone having finished their freshman campaign and their first summer season as a high school prospect. Below, we highlight a few prospects that made an impression on our staff this summer. Be sure to continue to follow us on all of our social media platforms, as we'll finish off our rankings updates with the 2023 class next week!

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO