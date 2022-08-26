Read full article on original website
BBC
Liam Boyce: Hearts striker out long term with cruciate damage
Hearts striker Liam Boyce will be out for "a number of months" after rupturing his cruciate ligament in Sunday's league win over St Johnstone. The Northern Ireland international was taken off on a stretcher in the first half and boss Robbie Neilson hopes he can return before the season ends.
BBC
Paul Pogba: Juventus midfielder says he is target of organised gang
Paul Pogba says he has been the target of extortion and threats from an organised gang. The Juventus and France midfielder issued a statement through his lawyers on Sunday saying the matter had been reported to the authorities. News agency AFP, citing a source, said French police had opened an...
