Bleacher Report
Naomi Osaka Upset by Danielle Collins in 1st Round of 2022 U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka's quest for a third US Open title came to an early end with a straight-sets loss to 19th-seeded Danielle Collins in the first round at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Collins, who reached her first Grand Slam final earlier this year in the Australian Open, won...
GolfWRX
Cam Smith reveals his primary reasons behind decision to join LIV Golf
LIV Golf made their monumental signing of Cameron Smith official this morning, which still feels enormous despite how long the rumors have been circulating. The number two ranked player in the world initially sent shockwaves throughout the golf world when he refused to shoot down rumors of his joining LIV Golf after his victory at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews.
GOLF・
