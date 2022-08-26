A.J. Puk pitched the ninth inning on Sunday, striking out two, and making it through a clean inning as he went on to earn the save in the A's 4-1 win over the Yankees. Puk's save on Sunday was his fourth of the season as his has just recently been moved to the role of closer for the team since the departure of Lou Trivino. The Athletics' reliever has been fantastic this season as he has pitched with an ERA of 2.53, and a WHIP of 1.01. The 27-year-old can be rostered but solely due to his uptick in the usage in high leverage situations as the only reason for rostering relievers is for save or win opportunities.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO