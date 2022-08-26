Read full article on original website
Elgton Jenkins to practice Monday
Jenkins has been limited to individual drills since being activated off the PUP list. The hope is that Jenkins will have enough to time to see if Jenkins will be ready for Week 1 against Minnesota. Jenkins and David Bakhitari will be key players to watch as the Packers trim the roster to 53 players by tomorrow afternoon.
Corbin Carroll expected to be called up Monday
One of the top overall prospects in all of baseball will make his long-awaited debut. He has shown his ability to hit for contact and for power across Double and Triple-A this season, hitting .310 with 28 HRs and a 1.014 OPS. He should get plenty of chances to prove himself in the big leagues for the final month and should be added in all leagues.
Geraldo Perdomo collects two hits, drives in three runs Saturday
Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-5 Saturday, singling twice, scoring one run, and driving in three runs in the Diamondbacks' 10-5 win over the White Sox. Perdomo has been cold at the plate for the Diamondbacks, hitting a measly .128 with six runs scored, five runs batted in, and 12 strikeouts over his last 15 games. The 22-year-old shortstop has been a non-factor for fantasy managers for much of the season, hitting .191 with 47 runs scored, four home runs, and 31 runs batted in through 113 games this season.
A.J. Puk earns save in A's win over Yankees Sunday
A.J. Puk pitched the ninth inning on Sunday, striking out two, and making it through a clean inning as he went on to earn the save in the A's 4-1 win over the Yankees. Puk's save on Sunday was his fourth of the season as his has just recently been moved to the role of closer for the team since the departure of Lou Trivino. The Athletics' reliever has been fantastic this season as he has pitched with an ERA of 2.53, and a WHIP of 1.01. The 27-year-old can be rostered but solely due to his uptick in the usage in high leverage situations as the only reason for rostering relievers is for save or win opportunities.
Kevin Austin released by Jacksonville Tuesday
Kevin Austin was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars Tuesday. The expectation is they likely will sign him to the practice-squad if he is not signed by another team. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Austin was signed by Jacksonville after going undrafted in 2022 out of Norte Dame. The Jaguars...
Phillip Lindsay released by Indianapolis
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts are releasing RB Phillip Lindsay. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Lindsay made the Pro Bowl back in 2018 as an undrafted rookie, opening his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and 10 and seven total touchdowns, respectively. Since then, he has bounced his way around rosters in both Houston and Miami. Lindsay could be a claim candidate, but will likely be behind both RBs Sony Michel and Kenyan Drake in team’s priorities.
Jimmy Garoppolo signs new deal with 49ers
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, QB Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million guaranteed and up to $16 million that would make him the highest-paid backup in the league. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This will keep Garoppolo...
Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers
The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
Michael Grove strikes out four in second big league start of season Monday
Michael Grove pitched 4 2/3 innings on Monday, striking out four, walking one, and giving up five hits for two earned runs as he earned the no-decision in the Dodgers' 3-2 extra innings win over the Marlins. Fantasy Impact:. Grove made what was just his second start of the season,...
Justin Verlander was removed from Sunday's start with calf discomfort
Astros ace Justin Verlander was removed after throwing just 60 pitches in his start Sunday. According to Houston Chronicle reporter Danielle Lerner, Dusty Baker said Verlander hurt his calf covering first base earlier in the third inning. (Houston Chronicle) Fantasy Impact:. The 39-year-old is expected to go for imaging and...
Abram Smith cut by New Orleans
Smith struggled in the later portion of the preseason following his efficient debut. By being cut before Tuesday’s big wave of cuts, the hard-nosed runner now has an opportunity to find a new team.
Tevin Coleman released by Jets Tuesday
Coleman was on the roster bubble with the performance of undrafted rookie Zonovan Knight in training camp. Coleman will now look to find a place on another roster before the season opens next week.
Padres defeat Giants 4-3
The Padres defeated the Giants 4-3 on Tuesday, the team’s second win in a row against their division rival. Blake Snell was terrific, striking out 8 batters over 6 shutout innings. The game was scoreless entering the 6th inning.
Clayton Kershaw (back) to start vs Mets Thursday
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Clayton Kershaw is expected to return from the 15-day IL and start Thursday’s game against the Mets according to MLB.com’s Juan Toribio. (Juan Toribio on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Kershaw threw a 70-pitch simulated game on Saturday with no setbacks and he...
Deshaun Watson placed on the reserve/suspended list Tuesday
Watson was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million after the NFL appealed the original six game suspension. Fantasy managers will want to downgrade Watson in redraft leagues, but he would be a solid stash in dynasty startups. He currently ranks as the QB10 in dynasty ECR, according to FantasyPros.
Wide Receiver Busts (2022 Fantasy Football)
Everyone fails. Even the best person you know has failed countless times in their lifetime and is probably struggling with something right this minute. Failure is amplified parallel to the raising of stakes. Mathematically speaking, our emotional response is equal to the delta between result and expectation. No wonder so many fantasy managers set themselves up for a sweaty tilt every season! We are hardwired to be risk-averse, but also hopeful and ambitious. We are a psychological paradox, wagering our sanity on the health and performance of professional athletes. Just writing this gives me nail-biting anxiety.
Jake Odorizzi allows two earned runs in no-decision on Sunday
Jake Odorizzi pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four during Atlanta's loss to St. Louis on Sunday. Odorizzi pitched well through five innings before allowing a solo home run to Lars Nootbaar and an RBI single to Nolan Arenado in the sixth inning. He's pitched relatively well since being acquired by the Braves, allowing two runs or fewer in four of his last five starts but hasn't pitched all that deep in games, completing the sixth inning just once over that span. Overall this season he is 5-5 with a 3.90 and 1.24 WHIP with 65 strikeouts through 12 starts. His next matchup is against the Marlins on Saturday.
Jacob Eason cut by Seattle Tuesday
Eason was claimed off waivers from the Colts last season. The former fourth-round pick appeared in one game last season for the Colts, completing two of his five pass attempts. Eason could be a practice squad candidate for the Seahawks who go into the season with Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the QBs on their roster.
Mo Alie-Cox fails to catch lone target in Colts preseason finale Saturday
Mo Alie-Cox was targeted once by Matt Ryan on Saturday, with the tight end failing to haul it in he left the game without a catch, as the Colts went on to run past the Buccaneers in a 27-10 win. Fantasy Impact:. Cox was on the field with the starters...
League Winners to Draft: Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are players that have league-winning upside in 2022 fantasy football drafts. Beyond our fantasy football content, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you prepare for your draft this season. From our free mock Draft Simulator – which allows you to mock draft against realistic opponents – to our Draft Assistant – that optimizes your picks with expert advice – we’ve got you covered this fantasy football draft season.
