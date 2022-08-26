Fort Worth declares a disaster due to flooding

The City Council voted on Thursday to continue a disaster declaration through Sept. 27 to allow time for damage assessment and cleanup after this week’s heavy rains and flooding.

Mayor Mattie Parker signed a local disaster declaration on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed separate disaster declarations. Abbott’s order covers 23 counties impacted by flooding, including Tarrant County.

Declaring a local disaster could open the path for possible financial assistance from state and federal sources once county and state damage thresholds are met. The declaration will allow the City of Fort Worth to seek reimbursement for applicable flood-related expenses if certain thresholds are met. Additional standards must be met before Small Business Administration low-interest loans would be available.

Residents who have sustained property damage should notify state emergency management officials.

View comprehensive information about flood recovery and response.

