ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth declares a disaster due to flooding

Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pkZbW_0hWbRH0700

The City Council voted on Thursday to continue a disaster declaration through Sept. 27 to allow time for damage assessment and cleanup after this week’s heavy rains and flooding.

Mayor Mattie Parker signed a local disaster declaration on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed separate disaster declarations. Abbott’s order covers 23 counties impacted by flooding, including Tarrant County.

Declaring a local disaster could open the path for possible financial assistance from state and federal sources once county and state damage thresholds are met. The declaration will allow the City of Fort Worth to seek reimbursement for applicable flood-related expenses if certain thresholds are met. Additional standards must be met before Small Business Administration low-interest loans would be available.

Residents who have sustained property damage should notify state emergency management officials.

View comprehensive information about flood recovery and response.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

Chase from Central Texas ends with 2 dead in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - A long chase from Central Texas ended with the suspect and an innocent driver dead in North Texas. Fort Worth police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Reservoirs Still Low Despite Heavy Rainfall

Summer storms that dropped more than 10 inches of rain in North Texas this week caused significant flooding in the region and set records in some areas but failed to replenish local water district reservoirs on par with expectations. This month has been the wettest August on record in Dallas-Fort...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
FORT WORTH, TX
K12@Dallas

South Dallas middle school overcame years of instability through ACE initiative

From the curb to the classroom, the Dr. Billy Earl Dade Middle School reminds every passerby and guest, and every student, parent and educator that Dade is Home. Friendly greetings from the front office and enthusiastic voices of educators and students echo in Dade’s luminous hallways. The white overhead lights that reflect on the waxed floors contrast with the black and bright-orange decorations displayed in every hallway that cause the 600 Dade Vikings and 41 staffers to beam with pride.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Neighbors, community members mourn loss of two children after fatal Fort Worth shooting

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Young kids are known to be outside playing, but on Monday things were far from normal, not many people were outside. Several people in the Fort Worth community showed support to family of victims in Sunday's shooting on Steel Dust Drive, in the form of a small memorial outside of their house. "Rayshard, We were outside playing and he asked me if we can go upstairs and get a toy, and the toys that were upstairs I brought em, over here for him because he would always play with them," one woman who lives nearby said. People who live...
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care

DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Declaration#Disaster Management#The City Council#City News
fox4news.com

Suspect shoots at Fort Worth officers during chase, 2 arrested

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two people are in custody after Fort Worth police chased a stolen vehicle into Haltom City on Tuesday morning. Police said they received an alert from their Flock license plate cameras that they detected the stolen car. Officers found the car and attempted to pull over...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Jury finds former Arlington officer Ravi Singh not guilty in the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Tarrant County jury has found Ravi Singh not guilty for the murder of Margarita "Maggie" Brooks. Singh was indicted in September 2020 for criminally negligent homicide, which carries a punishment range of 180 days to two years in prison.Brooks' father, Troy Brooks, told CBS 11 that he doesn't know how anyone could come to that decision. "You see the video for yourself," he said. "There's nobody that owns a gun that would ever take that shot. Ever. But if you're a police officer, you're covered in absolute immunity. You can do whatever you want, and there are...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

New housing concepts pop up around North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - So you want a buy house but can't afford the down payment. Or, you need to lease but don't want to live in a traditional apartment building or complex. The answer may be North Texas hottest new housing concept - build for rent housing communities.They are starting to pop up all over the area and are giving those of you stuck between buying a home and renting an apartment a new option. With a growing family, Stephanie Sims couldn't wait to get into a house after years in apartments. "It started to get really cramped, we just needed that space,"...
TEXAS STATE
irvingweekly.com

Irving Woman Charged with Murdering Red Oak Man

An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday, August 23. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The 911 caller...
RED OAK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy