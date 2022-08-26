Joaquin Niemann of Chile was headed to Boston on Monday for the next LIV Golf event, which would give the Saudi-funded league its youngest PGA Tour winner as it fills out its roster for the rest of the inaugural season. “Going but has not signed it yet,” Carlos Rodriguez, his manager at GSE Worldwide, said in a text to The Associated Press. The 23-year-old Niemann, who is No. 19 in the world ranking, was the most prominent name mentioned in various reports over the weekend to leave the PGA Tour. The most notable was British Open champion Cameron Smith, which The Daily Telegraph reported three weeks ago. Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy led a private meeting among top players on Aug. 17 during the BMW Championship in which they discussed a new tournament model for the PGA Tour. Niemann took part in that meeting, and he would be the only one of the 23 players in attendance to defect.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO