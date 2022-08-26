Pitch in this weekend to clean storm debris from the Trinity

Trinity River litter cleanups have started and great progress has been made, particularly around Panther Island. Although the area from Panther Island Pavilion to University Drive is considered clear of debris, there are still several areas needing attention.

This weekend, City of Fort Worth staff and partner crews will meet at 2302 E. Fourth St., across the street from Top Golf, to continue cleanups.

Three supply pickup locations are available on Saturday and Sunday:

Panther Island, 395 Purcey St.

White Settlement Trailhead Park, 4570 White Settlement Road.

Clear Fork Trailhead, 4801 Edwards Ranch Road.

Volunteers can clean any public areas along the Trinity River. No registration is needed, and volunteers are encouraged to come and go – help for 30 minutes or all day.

City staff is still evaluating Lake Worth and Lake Arlington; cleanup plans are being developed for those locations.

If you have questions or would like to volunteer, contact Keep Fort Worth Beautiful at 817-392-2046.

Photos: Before and after photos show the impressive progress that has been made along the Trinity River near downtown Fort Worth this week.

