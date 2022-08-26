ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two meetings to discuss urban gateway improvement projects

Fort Worth, Texas
 5 days ago

Underpasses at Rosedale and I-35W and South Main and I-30 are overdue for improvements. The process to transform these underpasses into attractive and inviting gateways begins next week.

Improvements could include enhanced lighting day and night, inviting and safe pathways for pedestrians and cyclists, and engaging public art.

Two public meetings present opportunities to share ideas and to hear about design possibilities. These meetings begin the community engagement and conceptual design process:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kyyy9_0hWbQn1200
  • Rosedale at I-35W urban gateway improvements meeting. Monday, Aug. 29, 6:15 p.m., Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZnZe_0hWbQn1200
  • South Main Street urban gateway improvements meeting. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 6 p.m., Amphibian Stage, 120 S. Main St.

At these public meetings, the project design team of urban planners, artists and engineers will lead discussions about these community-based projects. Residents are encouraged to attend one or both of the meetings to share ideas directly with the design team and to help shape final plans for these two gateway underpasses.

Near Southside Inc. leads this effort in close collaboration with Fort Worth Public Art, the City of Fort Worth, Downtown Fort Worth Inc., TxDOT and community leaders from Historic Southside and South Main Village.

