3 things to know this morning – August 29, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. West Sublette Street from North Grant Avenue to North Lincoln Avenue in Pocatello will be closed today and tomorrow due to road work. West Sublette Street to the river will be closed as well. During that time, no pedestrians or motorized vehicles will be allowed on the roadway. There will be no parking allowed on the street from 6:30 a.m. To 6:30 p.m. or until the work is complete.
House, vehicle, and hay bales go up in flames in Bonneville County
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a large fire at 75th West and 113th North in Bonneville County on Sunday. The fire was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was initially identified as a vehicle fire. The reporting party told the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Emergency Communications Officer that there were flames coming out of the hood of a vehicle.
Two injured when car and pickup collide in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Two people were hospitalized following a Monday morning wreck near Idaho State University. The 8 a.m. crash involved a pickup truck and car at South Fourth Avenue and East Halliday Street. Two people were injured in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said. Their names haven't been released. East Halliday and South Fourth were partially blocked for about an hour because of the crash. Further details about how the crash occurred haven't been released. The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
National Weather Service predicting ‘near record heat’ in eastern Idaho this week
IDAHO FALLS – The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a heat advisory this week as “potentially, record-breaking” heat makes its way to eastern Idaho. The heat wave will begin Tuesday and is expected to last into the weekend. The average daily high will approach 100...
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said a 25-year-old Pocatello man, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. His name has not yet been released. ...
Man and girl injured when motorcycle and car collide in Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — A man and juvenile female were injured Sunday night when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car at one of Chubbuck’s busiest intersections. The crash occurred around 8:50 p.m. at Yellowstone Avenue and the entrance to Pine Ridge Mall. The man and girl were rushed via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment following the collision. ...
UPDATE FROM BANNOCK COUNTY The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police, Chubbuck Police and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the one-vehicle collision on northbound I-15 at milepost 71.6 in Pocatello on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Deceased: Dallin Overmeyer, 25, Pocatello Next of...
POCATELLO — Officials have released the name of a Pocatello man who died in a crash on I-15 Saturday. Dallin Overmeyer, 25, was in a Chevrolet Impala traveling northbound on I-15 when he drove off the right shoulder, rolled on the interstate into the median and caught on fire, according to Idaho State Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brush fire burns to within feet of local home before being contained
FORT HALL — At 11:50 a.m. Saturday, the Fort Hall Fire & EMS responded to a brush Fire at 818 Weat Sambo Road on the Fort Hall Reservation. One house and two out buildings and several cars were threatened by the fire but quick actions were taken and the property was saved. According to Fire Chief Eric King, “The fire burned within feet of the home. The local farmer used...
Compass Academy on lockout due to police investigation
IDAHO FALLS — Compass Academy is on lockout Monday morning due to a police investigation. The Idaho Falls Police Department has released few details but a spokeswoman says the school is on lockout “out of an abundance of caution as IFPD conducts an investigation.”. Lockout means nobody from...
New middle school coming to Chubbuck
A groundbreaking ceremony at the new Alpine Academy Charter School will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at 1195 Alpine Avenue in Chubbuck. The post New middle school coming to Chubbuck appeared first on Local News 8.
‘I thought I was going to pass out!’ Student wins new vehicle raffled at game
REXBURG — A high school senior walked away in shock and gratitude after she won a new car this weekend. A 2021 Toyota Camry was raffled off Saturday at the Rocky Mountain Rumble, the first home football game of the season at the Bobcat Stadium at Madison High School.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to participate in several events at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Who’s ready for Indian Relays, the parade, food, rides and more?! The Eastern Idaho State Fair starts this Friday, Sept. 2, with the State Fair Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. and the National Indian Relay Races on Sunday (pari-mutuel races start at noon), Monday, Thursday (no pari-mutuel races, get into races free), Friday and Saturday with National Championships. Highlights for this year’s National Indian Relays include a...
Idaho Falls restaurant up for lease after 5-month closure
IDAHO FALLS — Sonic Drive-in at 1650 South Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls is up for lease. The fast food restaurant closed in March after a fire broke out in the kitchen fryers. The fire spread up the walls and into the building. Click here to read more. Yellow...
Blackfoot Police Department hosting free car seat check event on Sept. 3
BLACKFOOT — An event that’s geared for your child’s safety and could save their life is coming up next Saturday. The Blackfoot Police Department is hosting a Car Seat Inspection event on Sept. 3 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blackfoot City Hall parking lot on 157 North Broadway. The event will provide proper car seat installation information and education.
Pocatello now accepting applications for two vacant City Council positions
POCATELLO — Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad is officially starting his search to fill two empty seats on the City Council. Three vacancies were created when Council Members Christine Stevens, Claudia Ortega, and Roger Bray announced their resignations with an effective date of Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Pursuant to Idaho Code, Blad will then be asking Idaho Governor Brad Little to appoint an individual to fill City Council seat 1, effective...
20 Fantastic & Fulfilling Things to Do in Idaho Falls, Idaho
Nestled amidst the mountains of eastern Idaho, Idaho Falls is a picturesque city with a rich history. Founded in 1864 as Taylor’s Crossing, the city was renamed Idaho Falls in 1891. Today, Idaho Falls is a hub for arts and culture, offering a variety of museums, art galleries, and...
Ricken, Erin Anne
Erin Ricken Anne Ricken Erin Ricken was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and passed away suddenly on August 19th, 2022 in Essex, Vermont at the age of 39. Nicknamed "Bright Eyes" by her Papa Al and "Ernie" by her kid sister Kelly, she was a smart, sweet child who made friends easily and loved everyone. As a teen, she was a beautiful social butterfly, and every boy who ever met her fell instantly in love with her. Erin attended Columbus State Community College and graduated with a certification in Massage Therapy. She practiced Massage Therapy and Aesthetics in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho for a number of years before returning to Vermont and pursuing other goals. Erin was a hard worker, a gifted trainer, and was good at nearly everything she tried. To know Erin was to love Erin. She had the biggest, most beautiful blue eyes, and a wide, warm smile that was made all the more charming by the little dimple in her chin. A true original, she recognized and valued the unique in others. She knew how to make her friends feel accepted and important. To her, they were family. Erin is survived by her children, James Reynolds (18, of Jeffersonville, VT) and Lyric Ricken (12, of Palm Coast, FL); her parents, Barb Bunnelle and Mike Ricken (Pocatello, ID); her sister, Kelly Ricken (Pocatello, ID); and her dearest friends Gary Reynolds (Jeffersonville, VT) and Michael Stein (Essex, VT). We miss you, Erin Annie. Weep not for the memories.
‘I was gut-wrenched.’ Memorial crosses found in canal, flowers and decorations ripped out of the ground
IDAHO FALLS — What once was a beautiful memorial that remembered two women killed in a crash recently disappeared and was found later in a canal. The memorial was created after a fatal crash happened at 49th South and Holmes Avenue on Oct. 18, 2020. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 19-year-old Omar Arias of Idaho Falls was traveling westbound on 49th South when he drove through a stop sign. Two 24-year-old women — Alexandria “Allie” Dalessi and Sarah Lenon were driving southbound when the two vehicles collided.
