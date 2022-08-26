Erin Ricken Anne Ricken Erin Ricken was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and passed away suddenly on August 19th, 2022 in Essex, Vermont at the age of 39. Nicknamed "Bright Eyes" by her Papa Al and "Ernie" by her kid sister Kelly, she was a smart, sweet child who made friends easily and loved everyone. As a teen, she was a beautiful social butterfly, and every boy who ever met her fell instantly in love with her. Erin attended Columbus State Community College and graduated with a certification in Massage Therapy. She practiced Massage Therapy and Aesthetics in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, Idaho for a number of years before returning to Vermont and pursuing other goals. Erin was a hard worker, a gifted trainer, and was good at nearly everything she tried. To know Erin was to love Erin. She had the biggest, most beautiful blue eyes, and a wide, warm smile that was made all the more charming by the little dimple in her chin. A true original, she recognized and valued the unique in others. She knew how to make her friends feel accepted and important. To her, they were family. Erin is survived by her children, James Reynolds (18, of Jeffersonville, VT) and Lyric Ricken (12, of Palm Coast, FL); her parents, Barb Bunnelle and Mike Ricken (Pocatello, ID); her sister, Kelly Ricken (Pocatello, ID); and her dearest friends Gary Reynolds (Jeffersonville, VT) and Michael Stein (Essex, VT). We miss you, Erin Annie. Weep not for the memories.

