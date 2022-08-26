ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Hudson, OH
Ohio Real Estate
Ohio Business
coolcleveland.com

Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer

One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Seniors dance the afternoon away at Avenue at Lyndhurst

Avenue at Lyndhurst Care and Rehabilitation Center activities department hosted staff and volunteers from Right at Home in Beachwood for an afternoon of song and dance on Aug. 23. Volunteers and staff members of both Right at Home and the Avenue at Lyndhurst led residents in dancing to a handful of well known crowd pleasers from “Electric Slide” to “Cupid Shuffle.”
LYNDHURST, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.
CLEVELAND, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Cleveland.com

The case of the massive mystery mushroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
CLEVELAND, OH
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Peninsula, OH USA

I found my quilted heart while hiking in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park. The message was so powerful I decided to find out what it was about. It was very beautiful to find out why it was there so I took it home. The hiking was very special, my friend and I helped a lady that had an accident while riding her bike in the park. She was unconscious and her husband was in shock. We hope she is fine. The quilted heart comforted me when I arrived home after this accident. This is a very beautiful movement. Thank you!
PENINSULA, OH

