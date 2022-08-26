I found my quilted heart while hiking in Deep Lock Quarry Metro Park. The message was so powerful I decided to find out what it was about. It was very beautiful to find out why it was there so I took it home. The hiking was very special, my friend and I helped a lady that had an accident while riding her bike in the park. She was unconscious and her husband was in shock. We hope she is fine. The quilted heart comforted me when I arrived home after this accident. This is a very beautiful movement. Thank you!

PENINSULA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO