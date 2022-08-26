Read full article on original website
Clay rock solid
After reviewing and confirming the numbers, Brennan Clay has been declared Player of the Year in a competitive 2022 County Tour season; includes updated Match Play bracket. Brennan Clay left the golf course Sunday night disappointed he came so close but didn’t reach the No. 1 item on his list of season goals. He woke up Monday morning as the Calhoun County Golf Tour Player of the Year.
This week’s schedule
Here is this week’s high school sports schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County for the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 3. Victory Christian at Talladega Co. Cent. Alexandria at Guntersville Tournament, Supreme Courts. Anniston, Cleburne County, Sardis at Glencoe. Faith Christian in Lincoln Tournament. Jacksonville at Albertville Invitational.
Chain reaction
Oxford wins home opener, Ohatchee wins its area opener; Westbrook wins weekend tournament, remains undefeated. Ohatchee 3, Piedmont 0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-22) Munford 3, Cleburne County 1 (8-25, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23) White Plains, Pell City at Oxford. Oxford 2, Pell City 0 (25-12, 25-22) Oxford 2, White Plains 0 (25-18,...
