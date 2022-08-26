After reviewing and confirming the numbers, Brennan Clay has been declared Player of the Year in a competitive 2022 County Tour season; includes updated Match Play bracket. Brennan Clay left the golf course Sunday night disappointed he came so close but didn’t reach the No. 1 item on his list of season goals. He woke up Monday morning as the Calhoun County Golf Tour Player of the Year.

