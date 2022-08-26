Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Idaho tax, education bill has support, but cracks possible
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers are scheduled to meet Thursday at the Statehouse to consider using the state’s projected $2 billion budget surplus for a $500 million income tax rebate. Legislators will also consider spending money - a $410 million annual boost for K-12 schools and post-secondary...
Idaho Governor misses speech due to illness, but tests negative for COVID-19
Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.” Asked if the governor had been tested for COVID, she said, “Gov. Little has tested for COVID-19 three times in the last four days. All were negative.” The governor has called a special session of the Legislature, which was set to start at 8 a.m. Thursday at the state Capitol to consider a single proposed bill, cutting both individual and corporate income tax rates, giving out $500 million in one-time income tax rebates, and permanently increasing education funding by $410 million a year.
Election results for southwest, south-central Idaho school district bonds and levies
BOISE, Idaho — Several school districts had bond or levy measures up for a vote on Tuesday, August 30. Results are unofficial until canvassed by county commissioners. Middleton School District No. 134 (Canyon County) General obligation bond (66.67% supermajority required to pass) Yes: 53.52%. No: 46.48%. DID NOT PASS.
Idaho State Journal
Taxes and the special session
On Thursday, the Idaho State Legislature will reconvene for a special session at the governor’s request. Their purpose? To “address the impact of 40-year high inflation on Idaho families and schools.” The solution? Pass a giant tax refund, change Idaho’s income tax system to a flat tax of 5.8 percent, and give schools an additional $400 million-plus per year in funding, increased each year by 3 percent. Idaho has a huge surplus and we have to spend it, right?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho schools battle chronic absenteeism as students struggle to rebound from the pandemic
One of the pandemic’s major lessons: students learn best when in school with a dedicated teacher – at least according to superintendents and district officials. But the hard part is getting students to attend class consistently. After years of increased absenteeism brought on by the pandemic, some administrators...
$50 Million in Grants for Idaho Families Will Become Available in September
BOISE - Grant applications for Idaho families hoping for financial aid for educational resources will be available starting mid-September, the State Board of Education announced last week. Created earlier this year by Gov. Brad Little and the Legislature, the $50 million Empowering Parents grant program is modeled after the Strong...
Former Idaho lawmaker convicted of rape to be sentenced Wednesday
BOISE, Idaho – A former Lewiston lawmaker convicted of rape will be sentenced on Wednesday. Aaron von Ehlinger faces up to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at his Boise apartment in 2021. He was a state representative at the time but later resigned. He was convicted earlier this year, but last week, a judge denied von...
KREM
Idaho economics expert details impacts of proposed tax rebate checks
BOISE, Idaho — By the end of this week, the State of Idaho could be preparing to send another round of rebate checks to Idaho tax payers. The proposal: a tax rebate of 10% of tax amounts paid in 2020 or $300 for individual filers, whatever amount is greater. The idea was announced by Governor Brad Little last week. This week, Idaho lawmakers will vote on the package that includes rebate checks, income tax cuts, and investments into public education.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwpb.org
Idaho Group Releases Doctors’ Recommendations to Grow Medical Workforce
Idaho currently has about 9,000 unfilled health care positions, according to a report by the Idaho Business for Education. In that report, the group published recommendations for addressing Idaho’s health care worker shortage based on a health care summit held in June with doctors, hospital leaders and other providers across the state.
Daily Evergreen
Students react to partial Idaho abortion ban halt
Students’ opinions are mixed after an Idaho judge ruled on Wednesday, that the state cannot enforce a strict abortion ban during medical emergencies. Le’Dashia Orndorff, a fifth-year kinesiology and pre-med major said she believes a woman has the right to choose what she can do with her body and does not agree with the abortion ban.
Idaho health care provider sentenced to jail for defrauding state Medicaid program
BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that an Idaho care provider was sentenced on Thursday, August 25, for executing a scheme to defraud the Idaho Medicaid program. Janna Lyn Miller, 58, of Kuna, pleaded guilty on May 12. Fourth District Judge Samuel Hoagland sentenced Miller to a suspended sentence of five years with one year fixed. She was placed on probation for five years. The court ordered Miller...
Oregon Church Blames Idaho, Utah For Stealing Entire Congregation
A 26,000 square foot building in Portland, Oregon sits vacant as there are no longer bodies to fill it. With a market value of over $11 million, it will take a special someone to buy this place, which was built in 1929. What is it?. If you guessed a church,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boisestatepublicradio.org
Evictions in the Treasure Valley back on the rise
Boise housing support nonprofit Jesse Tree projects total eviction filings in the Treasure Valley this year could reach four figures, an 18% increase from last year. The group compiled eviction data from the Idaho Supreme Court in a report released last week. In 2021, 479 property managers filed for 819...
Post Register
Here’s what the Great American Outdoors Act will bring Idaho
Idaho public lands and forests are in line to receive $28 million for the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to put toward improvements and upgrades through the first two years of funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. Enacted in August 2020, the Great American Outdoors Act...
KIVI-TV
First industrial hemp farm begins harvesting hemp seeds in Idaho
BUHL, Idaho — A local farm in Buhl is home to the first industrial hemp field in the state. Idaho was the last state to leaglize the growing of industrial hemp after its prohibition ended in 2018. 1000 Springs Mill is a locally owned non-GMO organization that produces multiply health foods and products.
There’s a Big Hole at the Twin Falls County, ID Fair
John Evans was Governor, Ronald Reagan was President, and the population of all of Twin Falls County was about the size of the city today. Brent Reinke didn’t have gray hair. His family began operating Mr. Bs as a concession at the county fair. It served generations over the next four decades. Now an era has come to an end. The family decided to bring it to an end. This year, the Reinke’s will enjoy the fair just like everyone else, without the long days of set up, serving, and then tearing down. `The fair is among the longest-running institutions in southern Idaho.
KTVB
Idaho Today: Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival
Sponsored by Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival. Don't miss the Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival on September 10, 2022, experience local dishes and drinks.
New Study Reveals Just How Unhappy the State of Idaho Really Is
TV. Newspaper. Radio. If you jump into the comments section of any local media outlet's social media page, you would assume that people in Idaho are almost as miserable as people in states like New York, New Jersey and California. It blows our minds how people can complain about even...
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
Noxious weeds eat away at Idaho landscape, removal costs state $300 million each year.
TWIN FALLS — A botanist was hiking in the Boise foothills this spring when she was stopped in her tracks. She saw a plant didn’t belong. She discovered a patch of cogongrass, an invasive species never before found in the state. It was disheartening news in the constant battle against noxious weeds and invasive species — the global invasive species database lists cogongrass among the top 10 worst weeds in the world and has infested much of the southeastern U.S. The grass grows quickly and threatens native plants.
Comments / 0