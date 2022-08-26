Idaho Gov. Brad Little missed a planned speech to the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday morning due to illness, but his office says it’s not serious. “Gov. Little has a cold,” said his press secretary, Madison Hardy. “He looks forward to attending the upcoming special session on Thursday.” Asked if the governor had been tested for COVID, she said, “Gov. Little has tested for COVID-19 three times in the last four days. All were negative.” The governor has called a special session of the Legislature, which was set to start at 8 a.m. Thursday at the state Capitol to consider a single proposed bill, cutting both individual and corporate income tax rates, giving out $500 million in one-time income tax rebates, and permanently increasing education funding by $410 million a year.

