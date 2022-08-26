Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for an introduction of It’s On CWRU, the newly centralized violence prevention campaign. The mission of It’s On CWRU is to unify our community’s effort to disrupt the culture of violence through a visual marketing initiative, evidence-informed education, survivor support, and community investment. This campaign launch is the first step in our continued commitment to a safe environment for all people at CWRU.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO