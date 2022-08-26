Read full article on original website
case.edu
Weatherhead Executive Education offers financial analytics program at a discount to CWRU employees
Question: How many decisions do you make in a day? Answer: 20,000. Many of them directly impact your department’s bottom line. Sound accounting and financial concepts provide every manager with a critical perspective on business performance and a foundation for good decision-making. Members of the Case Western Reserve University...
case.edu
Get technology assistance at the [U]Tech C.A.R.E. Center and Ingenuity Bar at Kelvin Smith Library
Members of the university community can get tech assistance at the University Technology ([U]Tech) C.A.R.E. Center in the Kelvin Smith Library. Beginning today and through Sept. 17, the center will be open during the following hours:. Monday through Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
4th annual 'Taste of Black Cleveland' highlights nearly 30 restaurants across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — August marked Black business month, but as it comes to a close it's important to remember that these businesses not only need, but deserve support year-round. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. It...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement
Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
freshwatercleveland.com
Who’s Hiring in the #CLE: Cleveland Play House, Metroparks, Pizzazz, and more
Welcome to the latest edition of FreshWater Cleveland's “Who’s Hiring” series, where we feature growing companies with open positions, what they’re looking for, and how to apply. Please send your freshest job tips and postings to [email protected]. The parks district is looking for a special...
case.edu
4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area
While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
coolcleveland.com
Western Reserve Historical Society Program Honors Blacks in Journalism
Thu 9/1 @ 5-8PM This week, the Western Reserve Historical Society is kicking off a series of events on Black Journalism in Cleveland to honor the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fairfax’s Allen E. Cole Photography Studio including an exhibit called Partnerships, Portraits, and the Power of Photojournalism: Black History According to Allen E. and Frances T. Cole.”
case.edu
Watch: The Class of 2026 starts their time at CWRU; get a by-the-numbers look at our new students
More than 1,550 first-year students and 65 transfer students officially became Case Western Reserve University Spartans last week. Beginning with move-in day Sunday, Aug. 21, and continuing through residence hall meetings last night, these new members of our community have spent a full week adjusting to their new home. Today, they will attend their first classes and officially begin their academic journeys.
Looking for a ‘solid sandwich’? Check out Grum’s -- 3rd place finisher in the Greater Cleveland’s Best Sub Contest
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – There is little signage in the tiny shop on the corner of Coventry and Mayfield Roads. The long-ago painted sign is now shielded by a tree that has grown to cover it over the last 30 years. But there is a steady stream of customers jockeying for nearby parking while they dash through the door to grab their order.
Advocates seek landmark status for Cleveland’s historic Sidaway Bridge as a prelude to restoration
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The graceful but long-damaged and disused Sidaway pedestrian bridge, one of the most poignant symbols of Cleveland’s racial unrest in the 1960s, could soon be in line for a comeback. Perspectus, a Cleveland architecture firm, has joined forces with two nonprofit development organizations to push...
YMCA offers free memberships to families and individuals in foster care and related programs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is once again working to give back to the community, this time by providing free 12-month memberships to foster homes and other individuals in related programs. The YMCA and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) are splitting the cost...
Broadview Heights purchases close to 45 acres near I-77 at Ohio 82
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has purchased a vacant lot measuring about 44½ acres near the Interstate77-Ohio 82 interchange, with plans to develop part of the property -- plus two additional lots under different ownership -- and preserve the rest. The three contiguous lots are at the northwest...
Mayfield losing out on millions, while most suburbs take in more income taxes this year: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve talked about how the work-from-home trend could hurt Cleveland, missing out on income taxes of employees who never step into their offices. But how is the work-from-home trend affecting suburban...
coolcleveland.com
Enjoy Cretan Culture & Lots of Food at the Kamm’s Corner Greek Festival
Mon 9/5 @ 11AM-9PM Did you fail to make it to the big Greek Festival in Tremont over Memorial Day weekend, or the one at St. Constantine and Helen in Cleveland Heights a few weeks ago, but you still have a yen for Greek food and culture?. You can get...
case.edu
It’s on CWRU introductory session
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for an introduction of It’s On CWRU, the newly centralized violence prevention campaign. The mission of It’s On CWRU is to unify our community’s effort to disrupt the culture of violence through a visual marketing initiative, evidence-informed education, survivor support, and community investment. This campaign launch is the first step in our continued commitment to a safe environment for all people at CWRU.
The case of the massive mystery mushroom
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
FOX 8 FOX Trot winner announced
Here’s everything you need to know about this year's FOX 8 FOX Trot.
Sheetz Opens Store in Mayfield Heights, Another Coming Soon to Old Brooklyn
24/7/365 convenience store chain expanding rapidly across Ohio
coolcleveland.com
Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer
One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
spectrumnews1.com
TimeDone program offers employment, services for formerly incarcerated
CLEVELAND — Kenyata Zapata was once incarcerated and has been a free man for 11 years. But he says the conviction still follows him, a situation many formerly incarcerated individuals face. “If you can’t get a job, you are going to be in the streets," Zapata said. "Therefore, it's...
