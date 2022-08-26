ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Bedrock announced plans for streetscape improvement

Bedrock recently unveiled details of the first phase of its public space program with a streetscape improvement initiative. The beautification efforts are being made as Bedrock advances its vision to develop a 15-minute neighborhood along the Cuyahoga riverfront and the ongoing transformation of Tower City Center, according to a news release.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area

While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Western Reserve Historical Society Program Honors Blacks in Journalism

Thu 9/1 @ 5-8PM This week, the Western Reserve Historical Society is kicking off a series of events on Black Journalism in Cleveland to honor the 100th anniversary of the founding of Fairfax’s Allen E. Cole Photography Studio including an exhibit called Partnerships, Portraits, and the Power of Photojournalism: Black History According to Allen E. and Frances T. Cole.”
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Watch: The Class of 2026 starts their time at CWRU; get a by-the-numbers look at our new students

More than 1,550 first-year students and 65 transfer students officially became Case Western Reserve University Spartans last week. Beginning with move-in day Sunday, Aug. 21, and continuing through residence hall meetings last night, these new members of our community have spent a full week adjusting to their new home. Today, they will attend their first classes and officially begin their academic journeys.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

It’s on CWRU introductory session

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for an introduction of It’s On CWRU, the newly centralized violence prevention campaign. The mission of It’s On CWRU is to unify our community’s effort to disrupt the culture of violence through a visual marketing initiative, evidence-informed education, survivor support, and community investment. This campaign launch is the first step in our continued commitment to a safe environment for all people at CWRU.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The case of the massive mystery mushroom

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After a few days of summer rain, reader Debra sent an email with several photographs and the subject line, “Enormous Mushroom.” She described how she had found it “under some trees in the shade at my home… I thought it was either a deflated balloon or soccer ball.” Could I please help her identify it?
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Chagrin Falls Blossom Time Kicks Off the Summer

One of the biggest Memorial Day festival in the area is Chagrin Falls’ Blossom Time, a four-day event that fills the town with food, performances, carnival games and rides, the 5.25-mile road race — The Blossom Time Run — and the Sunday parade from Chagrin Falls high school to the downtown triangle on Sunday June 9 @ 2-4pm.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

TimeDone program offers employment, services for formerly incarcerated

CLEVELAND — Kenyata Zapata was once incarcerated and has been a free man for 11 years. But he says the conviction still follows him, a situation many formerly incarcerated individuals face. “If you can’t get a job, you are going to be in the streets," Zapata said. "Therefore, it's...
CLEVELAND, OH

