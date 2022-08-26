Read full article on original website
Watch: The Class of 2026 starts their time at CWRU; get a by-the-numbers look at our new students
More than 1,550 first-year students and 65 transfer students officially became Case Western Reserve University Spartans last week. Beginning with move-in day Sunday, Aug. 21, and continuing through residence hall meetings last night, these new members of our community have spent a full week adjusting to their new home. Today, they will attend their first classes and officially begin their academic journeys.
4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area
While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
Tell us about your interesting classes this semester
Now that classes have officially begun at Case Western Reserve University, we want to hear about what you’re learning. Are you in a class offering a refreshing take on a topic of interest? Will one of your courses take you out into the community? Or maybe you’ll have the chance to take a hands-on approach to gain experience in your field.
It’s on CWRU introductory session
Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for an introduction of It’s On CWRU, the newly centralized violence prevention campaign. The mission of It’s On CWRU is to unify our community’s effort to disrupt the culture of violence through a visual marketing initiative, evidence-informed education, survivor support, and community investment. This campaign launch is the first step in our continued commitment to a safe environment for all people at CWRU.
Weatherhead Executive Education offers financial analytics program at a discount to CWRU employees
Question: How many decisions do you make in a day? Answer: 20,000. Many of them directly impact your department’s bottom line. Sound accounting and financial concepts provide every manager with a critical perspective on business performance and a foundation for good decision-making. Members of the Case Western Reserve University...
Get technology assistance at the [U]Tech C.A.R.E. Center and Ingenuity Bar at Kelvin Smith Library
Members of the university community can get tech assistance at the University Technology ([U]Tech) C.A.R.E. Center in the Kelvin Smith Library. Beginning today and through Sept. 17, the center will be open during the following hours:. Monday through Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The unrelenting crisis
Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the spring 2022 edition of Jack, Joseph Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences’ Action magazine. We’re sharing it in The Daily now in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day this week (Aug. 31). Last fall, the Cuyahoga County Medical...
Heavy truck traffic starts tomorrow (Sept. 1) near Fribley Commons
Starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 1), dozens of large trucks will begin arriving at the construction site for additional student housing in the South Residential Village. Between 80 to 100 trucks will be arriving daily at the location near Fribley Commons on Murray Hill Road to unload dry...
