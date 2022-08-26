ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
case.edu

Watch: The Class of 2026 starts their time at CWRU; get a by-the-numbers look at our new students

More than 1,550 first-year students and 65 transfer students officially became Case Western Reserve University Spartans last week. Beginning with move-in day Sunday, Aug. 21, and continuing through residence hall meetings last night, these new members of our community have spent a full week adjusting to their new home. Today, they will attend their first classes and officially begin their academic journeys.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

4 beaches to enjoy in the Cleveland area

While we may be hours from the closest ocean, Clevelanders need not drive far to sink their toes in the sand. Along the shores of Lake Erie, fondly called the “North Coast,” you can find numerous beaches—all with different vibes and activities to keep you busy. In...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Tell us about your interesting classes this semester

Now that classes have officially begun at Case Western Reserve University, we want to hear about what you’re learning. Are you in a class offering a refreshing take on a topic of interest? Will one of your courses take you out into the community? Or maybe you’ll have the chance to take a hands-on approach to gain experience in your field.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

It’s on CWRU introductory session

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women for an introduction of It’s On CWRU, the newly centralized violence prevention campaign. The mission of It’s On CWRU is to unify our community’s effort to disrupt the culture of violence through a visual marketing initiative, evidence-informed education, survivor support, and community investment. This campaign launch is the first step in our continued commitment to a safe environment for all people at CWRU.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
College Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
State
Georgia State
case.edu

The unrelenting crisis

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the spring 2022 edition of Jack, Joseph Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences’ Action magazine. We’re sharing it in The Daily now in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day this week (Aug. 31). Last fall, the Cuyahoga County Medical...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

Heavy truck traffic starts tomorrow (Sept. 1) near Fribley Commons

Starting at 7 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, Sept. 1), dozens of large trucks will begin arriving at the construction site for additional student housing in the South Residential Village. Between 80 to 100 trucks will be arriving daily at the location near Fribley Commons on Murray Hill Road to unload dry...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy