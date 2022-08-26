Learn more about interesting careers with these new guides!. Twenty-five new books in the Masters at Work series are on display near the Circulation Desk on the main (3000) level of Booth Library. Each of these short guides tells the story about how an expert in the field got to where they are. Learn more about their day-to-day experiences, their career paths, the training they undertook, and practical knowledge they learned on the job.

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO