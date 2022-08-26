Read full article on original website
The 6th Annual ALCAM Awards
The 6th Annual ALCAM Awards is taking place on Sep. 17. The event is also used as a fundraiser for the William Edward Finley Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship fundraiser is being used to help a student at UCO or Langston University. The Award show starts at 1 p.m. at the...
OKWU Pro is a New Program at Oklahoma Wesleyan University
Oklahoma Wesleyan University is pleased to offer more than 350 concise, affordable, and self-paced online courses designed to help you enhance your credentials, earn professional certifications and badges, or explore an area of career interest while balancing the demands of your busy life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dr. Brett Andrews,...
Martha’s Task Receives $4,000 from Arvest Foundation
Local women will have the opportunity to learn skills to earn a living through the art of sewing, workingtoward self-sufficiency, thanks to a $4,000 contribution from the Arvest Foundation to Martha’s Task. Arvest sales manager Whitney Doolin presented the check to Laura Walton, Martha’s Task executive director. “It...
ConocoPhillips Makes a Donation to Westside Community Center
ConocoPhillips recently showed its support of the Westside Community Center by making a $25,000 donation to the non-profit organization. The Westside Community Center is a partner agency of the Bartlesville Regional United Way. The donation will go toward programs and operating expenses for the Westside Community Center. The organization has...
30th Anniversary of the Lighthouse Outreach Center Set for Sept. 16
Save the date: Friday, September 16, 2022, for the 30th Anniversary Celebration Homelessness Awareness with the Lighthouse Outreach Center. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Errol Hada, Executive Director of the Lighthouse Outreach Center, invited everyone to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the Lighthouse Outreach Center on Friday, September 16, from6:00 PM – 9:00 PM at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 Southeast Adams Boulevard.
Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum Features ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance
The next Greater Bartlesville Area Chamber of Commerce Forum is September 13, at City Church of Bartlesville, 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber announced that ConocoPhillips Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Lance, will be the guest speaker. The start time...
Electronic Synergy Foundation to Hold a Local Electronic Recycling Event September 17
Electronic Synergy Foundation will host an electronic recycling event in Bartlesville on Sept. 17. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Sooner Pool parking area, 420 S.E. Madison Blvd. According to the information provided by the City of Bartlesville in its City Beat newsletter,...
Bartlesville Ladies Connection Presents YOU AUTO KNOW GUEST NIGHT
The Bartlesville Ladies Connection is hosting their guest night on Thursday, September 8, at Doenges Toyota which is themed "You 'Auto' Know." This fun event gets underway at 6pm at Doenges Toyota at 1911 SE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter said there will be a small car show (bring your old beauty) along with a dinner at 6pm and a pair of wonderful speakers talking about how 'Opposites Attract."
Grocery Giveaway in Pawhuska, Bartlesville Sep. 6
City Church is doing a grocery giveaway in Pawhuska and Bartlesville on Tuesday, Sep.6. from 5:30-6:30 p.m. It is a first come, first serve basis and it has a one bag limit. The Bartlesville location will be at the Central Middle School and the Pawhuska location will be at the Tri-County Tech Business.
Osage County Free Fair 2022 News
The Osage County Free Fair is right around the corner. Starting Sept. 14 and running through Sep. 17. The event will feature vendors, rides, two nights of rodeos, a Chili-Sala cookoff, turtle races and much more. Wednesday is used as an entry day for people participating. Thursday is the first...
Loren Roszel for Bartlesville City Council Ward 2
Loren Roszel is running for Bartlesville City Council in Ward 2, and on Monday, he visted with us on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to update us on his campaign. Roszel has been busy talking, and more importantly, listening to citizens since he announced that he is running for city council. He has been taking input from citizens and business people alike.
Washington Co. Commissioner Recognizes WCEM for Helping Ramona Schools in a Power Loss Situation
When power was temporarily lost at Ramona Schools on Friday, the Washington County Emergency Management came to the rescue. Commissioner Mike Dunlap said he got the call Friday from the schools seeking some sort of assisstance after power was lost to the schools. The fear was that the food in the refridgerators freezers would spoil. Dunlap quickly called Kary Cox at Washington County Emergency Management and they were able to respond quickly with generators.
Drummond Heirloom Exhibit to Open Sep 1.
The Drummond Heirlooms exhibit is opened for the entire month of September. Things included in the exhibit are school items, clothing, toys and other items that belong to the Frederick and Adeline Drummond family. The Fred and Addie Drummond Home is located at 305 North Price Avenue in Hominy. There...
Sports » Latest News
Caney Valley took the stage in week zero against Pawhuska, falling 52-7. While the score was not close, there were some interesting things and positives to take from last Fridays matchup. After scoring their only touchdown on the night, the Trojans elected to kick a drop-kick extra point. Mitchell talks...
Castillo Top Point Guard in the Country
Updated basketball recruiting rankings from ESPN.com came out on Monday, and Bartlesville High guard David Castillo is still surging. Castillo is listed as the No. 8 player in the country in the Class of 2024, and is the highest point guard listed in his classification. Castillo has garnered nationwide attention...
Bruin Football Practices Outside Tuesday
Bartlesville High is getting set for its first game of the 2022 season on Friday night at Claremore, and the Bruins got a chance to get on the field at Custer Stadium for practice on Tuesday evening. The weather on Monday caused BHS to have to move inside, so yesterday...
Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation
An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
Washington County Man Arrested on Several Burglary Charges
A Washington County man is now behind bars. Tyson Boyd is accused of several burglaries spanning across three counties. Investigators say when they finally caught Boyd at a home in Washington County, they recovered more than $100,000 worth of stolen property, including stolen guns, trucks, motorcycles and more. Currently, Boyd...
