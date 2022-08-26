Read full article on original website
Galesburg Senior High students win academic honors
Six students from Galesburg Senior High School earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. National Rural and Small Town Award: Faith George, Aaron Hossain and Avery Wolfe National African American Recognition Award: Jon Sibley National Hispanic Recognition Award: Manuel Lopez and Maximilian Martinez To earn this honor, students must have a GPA […]
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
Schram enjoys victory at East Moline Speedway
Dustin Schram drove turns three and four of East Moline Speedway a little differently Sunday evening. Working the steering wheel, he used the upper racing grooves and sped to the 25-lap Eriksen Chevrolet IMCA Late Model season championship feature win. “Wow, we really actually have struggled recently, but put a lot of work into this […]
Bettendorf man wins $50,000 in lottery
A Bettendorf man has won a $50,000 lottery prize. Todd Rands of Bettendorf won the sixth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power Shot” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at QC Mart, 2545 18th St. in Bettendorf, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Find Awesome Events This Week In Your Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Drought conditions affecting southeast Iowa and west central Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - While most locations in the TV6 viewing area have received seasonable rainfall this summer, southeast Iowa and west central Illinois have moderate drought conditions. The latest Drought Monitor released on August 25 has abnormally dry to moderate drought locations in southern Iowa and west central...
This Hamilton, IL Airbnb Has Mississippi River and Orchard Views
There's nothing quite like falling asleep when you have the Mississippi River nearby. If that's also on your list of "things you'd like to experience on a getaway", I found a place in Hamilton, Illinois that offers that and also an orchard view. I found this Riverview Orchard hosted by...
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
Aetna donates $50,000 to Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa
West Burlington, IA- Community Health Centers of Southeastern Iowa has announced it has received a $50,000 donation from Aetna Medicaid. The donation will support the hiring of a community health worker (CHW) to conduct a pilot program that will help facilitate blood pressure checks, remote patient monitoring, and extend the use of telehealth and other services to patients in rural communities.
Burlington, IA USA
Found August 24 while returning shopping cart at Hy Vee in Burlington Iowa. I noticed something on another shopping cart didn’t pay much attention to it, stop half way back to car and returned to find this heart needing a home. Thank you IFAQH and the person who left it, it was the highlight of my day.
The Capital Theatre is getting a Restoration
We were joined by Tony Cavallo to talk about how he is rebuilding some of Davenport’s most iconic buildings and making history come to life. For more information visit the Capital Theatre’s Facebook Page.
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
See Movies For $3 This Saturday In Davenport & Moline
If you're in the QC for Labor Day weekend, one inexpensive option is a trip to the movies. Normally, a trip to the movies isn't the cheapest endeavor. But a special treat this Labor Day weekend might change that. Saturday is National Cinema Day and you'll be able to get into some of the most popular flicks for $3. So that's the new "Top Gun Maverick", "Elvis" (which was excellent, by the way), "Spiderman: No Way Home", and even the original 1975 "Jaws". If you need to introduce your kids to that cinematic classic.
Keokuk council reviewing revised residency plan for police
Keokuk City Council members are considering a new residency requirement for its police force, after voting down a recent proposal. The current proposal calls for the city’s police officers to live in Iowa and within 45 minutes of city limits. Keokuk City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said this ordinance follows...
A changing of the guard at the McDonough County Courthouse
Kim Wilson started out as a bookkeeper in the McDonough County circuit clerk’s office in 1987. She worked her way up through the ranks and was first elected circuit clerk in 2004. Now, 18 years later, Wilson said it is time to step down to be with family. Her...
Vacant properties need registered by Nov. 16
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison recently adopted a new ordinance requiring all vacant buildings to be registered with the City. This program is designed to ensure vacant properties are being properly maintained. If you own property that has a vacant building, you must register the property with the City by November 16th, 2022.
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
Moline adds increased security measures to 150th birthday celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — As the city of Moline celebrates its 150th birthday, the event is coming with a heightened level of security. It comes after a rise in violent incidents across the country. "With this many people here and the way that things have been going on in large...
