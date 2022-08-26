Read full article on original website
Lady Tigers improve to 3-0 - Weekend Varsity, Jr. High & Youth soccer results
Several soccer teams were in action over the weekend. The West Liberty-Salem varsity girls defeated Miami East 3-1 Saturday. Scoring for the Tigers was Delaney Jones, Tina Douthwaite, and Lily Weaver. Jones picked up two assists and Ava Johnson contributed with one. Delaney Wade picked up 10 saves in goal.
Lady Chiefs edge past London; Raider boys hold off Warriors – Monday soccer results
A couple of varsity soccer teams hit the field Monday. The Bellefontaine girls team traveled to London and won 3-1. In the first half, the Lady Chiefs struck first with a goal by Ellie Mitchell. London would answer with a goal of their own to end the 1st half with...
Chiefs fall to JA in golf
The Bellefontaine varsity boys golf team fell to Jonathan Alder High School 154-198 Monday at The Ridge Golf and Gardens golf course. The Chiefs were led by Austin Hammond with a 45, Collen Brugler shot a 48, Joseph Boop carded a 49, and Rory Pierce finished with a 56.
West Liberty students clean up
The West Liberty-Salem high school volleyball team, United Way youth delegates Makenna Smith & Abbie Long, and a handful of other WL-S high school students & coaches partnered with the Logan County Prosecutor’s Office to clean up. The group recently spent the day at Lions Park in West Liberty...
James “Jim” Burnside
James “Jim” Burnside, 70, went to be with his Heavenly Father, on Friday, August 26, 2022, after battling cancer. He was born in Logan County, Ohio in 1952, the son of the late Kenneth and Marcena Burnside. Jim leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Trudy Burnside, and...
Vickie Ann Neeld
Vickie Ann Neeld, 62, of Big Springs, OH, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as a result of a motorcycle accident. She was born in Springfield, OH on October 8, 1959, the daughter of the late James W. and Joanne L. (Duty) Clifton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Bev McDonnell.
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
Carl C. “Kaka” Weaver
Carl C. “Kaka” Weaver, 94, of Springfield, OH, passed away at 3:16 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hospice of Dayton. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, on December 26, 1927, the son of the late Kelly and Bessie (Winkler) Weaver. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Elnora and James Lananna.
Kenton man arrested for menacing off-duty officer
A Kenton man was charged with menacing an off-duty corrections officer at a Bellefontaine grocery store Sunday evening around 6:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Dustin Harber, 38, approached an off-duty corrections officer while she was in her vehicle in the Community Markets parking lot on North Main.
Domestic incident turns deadly in West Liberty
A domestic violence incident turned deadly in West Liberty Tuesday night just after 10:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they received a 911 call indicating a domestic violence incident with an individual being shot. The incident happened at a residence in the 2600 block of Myeerah Trail. Upon arrival,...
Margaret Alice Baker Raley
Margaret Alice Baker Raley, 66 of Bonita Springs, Florida, formerly of Bellefontaine, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was born on May 31, 1956, in Bellefontaine, OH, the daughter of the late Frederick Atwell and Caroline Alice Hursh Baker. She also was preceded in death by her husband Patrick Raley, of Florida; Uncle Clayton C Hursh Jr. & Aunt Mary Jane (Roof) Hursh, and Cousin Charles C. Hursh, of Ohio; Aunt Ella Jo-Ann (Baker) & Uncle Robert H. Frisch Jr., of Florida.
Bellefontaine teen arrested for aggravated menacing
A 15 year-old Bellefontaine teen was arrested Friday night around 9:30 after he pulled a BB-gun on two juveniles. Bellefontaine Police was dispatched to the area of Plumvalley Street and Water Avenue hours prior, around 5:30, regarding a silver Honda Pilot occupied by four males who pulled a bb-gun on two juveniles riding their bikes in the area.
New Dermatologist Speaks at Rotary
Dr. Michael Conroy, board certified Dermatologist Dermatopathologist with the Dermatologists of Central States was the guest speaker at the Bellefontaine Rotary lunch meeting. Dr. Conroy has recently opened an office in Bellefontaine at 2200 Timber Trail. Dr. Convoy has over fifteen years of experience and offers a full suite of...
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
