Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Wednesday in Portland: Black Futures Farm, other local producers give back to community through 'Double Up Food Bucks'Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
brewpublic.com
Level Beer Presents Fresh Hop American Summer – Vol. 1
A new fresh hop beer festival will join the Portland fresh hop circuit in late September. Level Beer is set to present Fresh Hop American Summer – Vol. 1 at its Level 1 location on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from Noon-5:00pm. Though it’ll be fall when this fresh hop...
pdxpipeline.com
Kennedy School 2022 Oktoberfest Brewfest | German Food & Dance, Live Music, 24 German-Style Craft Beers & Ciders
Raise a handcrafted ale as you dance the polka! Indulge in German fare and celebrate with 24 German-style craft beers and ciders from McMenamins and guests. Plus an outdoor grill with brats and warm pretzels. Live Music. 2-4pm * The Mawlee Jones Band * Honky Tonk Country. 4:30-7 * Falcon...
Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland
Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
msn.com
Portland festivals prepare for potential challenges with 'communal disease plan' for fall
The Cheese and Meat Festival is coming to Portland for the first time on November 12. The festival director said this comes after many shifts in other cities over the last two years due to COVID-19. "We spent a lot of time figuring out and pivoting and trying to make...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pdxmonthly.com
What To Do This Labor Day Weekend in Portland
It’s Labor Day: known both as the day to honor the American labor movement AND the official last long weekend of summer. Looking for ideas to maximize in the sun? From sports to festivals to markets galore, we’ve got you covered. FAIRS. Oregon State Fair. Get your cotton...
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze
Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
thereflector.com
Ridgefield gift shop sells recycled items from around the world
Rare Earth Decor, a gift shop in Ridgefield, sells a number of unique items that include trinkets crafted out of recycled glass from Indonesia and metal sculptures from various parts of the United States. Manager Kolby Collins originally studied to become a journalist but found her calling at the store...
Cracker Barrel Location Closure
Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PSU to demolish historic, 91-Year-old Parkway Manor
Portland State University is set to demolish Downtown’s 91-year-old Parkway Manor building at 1609 Park Ave. in anticipation of building a new residence hall or mixed-use academic building.
kptv.com
Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
Hand2Mouth's 'Home/Land': Living an hour of the displaced life
Portland company teams with France's Begat Theater, New York City's WaxFactory on Zidell Yards street theater show."It could be any of us," said Jonathan Walters of Hand2Mouth Theatre, meaning "home" and "land" can be lost for whatever reason, the premise to his company's latest collaborative show, "Home/Land." Progress and gentrification have driven out poor and Black residents from parts of Portland. Governments have pushed out Native Americans in the West. A flood destroyed the city of Vanport. Japanese-Americans faced internment during World War II. Homeless live on streets, suffering from a myriad of issues. The list goes on and on...
Canby lives large on Big Weekend
From the street dance Friday night to the annual cruise-in Saturday, there was plenty of joy to be found An overnight sprinkle and cloudy skies early couldn't take the shine out of this year's Big Weekend activities, including the Cutsforth's Cruise-in. Eventually, the Saturday skies lightened, the clouds broke up and the streets around Wait Park filled with people. After two years at the fairgrounds, the cruise-in returned to Canby's downtown around Wait Park, filling streets with gleaming classic cars and people who wandered among them. For some, it was another welcome return to normalcy. "You know, I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Channel 6000
Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
Trader Joe’s announces new store location in Tigard
A 10th Trader Joe’s store is coming to the Portland metropolitan area and this one’s setting up shop in Tigard.
Gresham neighbors to raise awareness for 'threatened' park
Open House at Lind-Carpenter property to spur community involvement, donations to stop development of natural gemA group of Gresham neighbors is desperately raising funds and awareness for a natural gem on the eastside of town under threat from destruction and development. The Lind-Carpenter property has long been a beloved part of the Kelly Creek neighborhood. The 6.15-acre property, adjoining Gresham's undeveloped Southeast Neighborhood Park, has a collection of unique shrubs and trees cultivated nearly 80 years ago when the site was a nursery. There is a towering stand of Hogan cedars, Gresham's official tree; redwood maples and Sitka...
thereflector.com
Battle Ground residents embark on trip across Pan American highway
Battle Ground residents Andi and Kevin Crockford are travel enthusiasts with their own company, Kendi World Adventures. The couple is currently on a trip across the Pan American highway. They started at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and will end in Ushuaia, Argentina. The Crockfords embarked on their trip after their daughter...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
opb.org
Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay
As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
thebrockvoice.com
Beaverton resident wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Beaverton resident recently won $100,000 in a lottery draw. Lillian Madden matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 25 LOTTARIO draw to claim the prize. Madden, a retiree, said that she has been playing the lottery regularly for the last year. “I...
Column collapses at Portland college, killing student in hammock
PORTAND, Ore. — Authorities say a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student who was in a hammock hanging from the column. Portland Fire & Rescue said two other people were injured Monday night. KGW reports that fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column, authorities said.
Comments / 0