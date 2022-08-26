ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Level Beer Presents Fresh Hop American Summer – Vol. 1

A new fresh hop beer festival will join the Portland fresh hop circuit in late September. Level Beer is set to present Fresh Hop American Summer – Vol. 1 at its Level 1 location on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from Noon-5:00pm. Though it’ll be fall when this fresh hop...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Hawthorne Street Fair brings revelers to Southeast Portland

Business owners, artists, musicians, neighbors and curious observers flocked to Hawthorne Boulevard between Southeast 30th Avenue and César E. Chávez Boulevard for the 39th iteration of the Hawthorne Street Fair on Sunday. “It’s a great fair. It’s relaxing and fun,” said Robert Boyle, a Hawthorne district resident, who...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What To Do This Labor Day Weekend in Portland

It’s Labor Day: known both as the day to honor the American labor movement AND the official last long weekend of summer. Looking for ideas to maximize in the sun? From sports to festivals to markets galore, we’ve got you covered. FAIRS. Oregon State Fair. Get your cotton...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

Topaz Farm Sunflower Maze

Take a trip to Sauvie Island for the city’s only sunflower maze at Topaz Farm. In 2019, Kruger’s Farm was sold and has since become Topaz Farm. For the fall season, the Sauvie Island farm has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides and animal interactions. The farm has also planted a sunflower maze for visitors to enjoy.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Ridgefield gift shop sells recycled items from around the world

Rare Earth Decor, a gift shop in Ridgefield, sells a number of unique items that include trinkets crafted out of recycled glass from Indonesia and metal sculptures from various parts of the United States. Manager Kolby Collins originally studied to become a journalist but found her calling at the store...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Rare and valuable plant stolen from North Portland shop

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s not diamond rings, necklaces, or other jewelry this time around. Someone took something you’d naturally find on a hike -- a plant was stolen. Friday, Aug. 26, an extremely rare and valuable $500 plant was stolen from Reclamation, a plant store in Portland. Ana Kilbourne, the employee who was working at the time, says she feels taken advantage of.
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Hand2Mouth's 'Home/Land': Living an hour of the displaced life

Portland company teams with France's Begat Theater, New York City's WaxFactory on Zidell Yards street theater show."It could be any of us," said Jonathan Walters of Hand2Mouth Theatre, meaning "home" and "land" can be lost for whatever reason, the premise to his company's latest collaborative show, "Home/Land." Progress and gentrification have driven out poor and Black residents from parts of Portland. Governments have pushed out Native Americans in the West. A flood destroyed the city of Vanport. Japanese-Americans faced internment during World War II. Homeless live on streets, suffering from a myriad of issues. The list goes on and on...
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby lives large on Big Weekend

From the street dance Friday night to the annual cruise-in Saturday, there was plenty of joy to be found An overnight sprinkle and cloudy skies early couldn't take the shine out of this year's Big Weekend activities, including the Cutsforth's Cruise-in. Eventually, the Saturday skies lightened, the clouds broke up and the streets around Wait Park filled with people. After two years at the fairgrounds, the cruise-in returned to Canby's downtown around Wait Park, filling streets with gleaming classic cars and people who wandered among them. For some, it was another welcome return to normalcy. "You know, I...
CANBY, OR
Channel 6000

Heat wave Number 5 expected to roll into September

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Just when you may think the summer heat was going to make a truce with early fall, they decided to break the deal. We are going to keep the toasty summer weather going for another week. This will be our fifth heat wave of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham neighbors to raise awareness for 'threatened' park

Open House at Lind-Carpenter property to spur community involvement, donations to stop development of natural gemA group of Gresham neighbors is desperately raising funds and awareness for a natural gem on the eastside of town under threat from destruction and development. The Lind-Carpenter property has long been a beloved part of the Kelly Creek neighborhood. The 6.15-acre property, adjoining Gresham's undeveloped Southeast Neighborhood Park, has a collection of unique shrubs and trees cultivated nearly 80 years ago when the site was a nursery. There is a towering stand of Hogan cedars, Gresham's official tree; redwood maples and Sitka...
GRESHAM, OR
thereflector.com

Battle Ground residents embark on trip across Pan American highway

Battle Ground residents Andi and Kevin Crockford are travel enthusiasts with their own company, Kendi World Adventures. The couple is currently on a trip across the Pan American highway. They started at Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, and will end in Ushuaia, Argentina. The Crockfords embarked on their trip after their daughter...
BATTLE GROUND, WA
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Why some businesses are leaving downtown Portland and why others choose to stay

As businesses grapple with hybrid work, perceptions of downtown Portland and employee retention, some businesses are moving their downtown presence elsewhere. But even as some businesses leave, others are staying put, betting on a rebound for the district. We hear more from Jonathan Bach, a staff reporter for the Portland Business Journal, on the outlook for downtown.
PORTLAND, OR
thebrockvoice.com

Beaverton resident wins $100,000 lottery prize

A Beaverton resident recently won $100,000 in a lottery draw. Lillian Madden matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the June 25 LOTTARIO draw to claim the prize. Madden, a retiree, said that she has been playing the lottery regularly for the last year. “I...
BEAVERTON, OR
KIRO 7 Seattle

Column collapses at Portland college, killing student in hammock

PORTAND, Ore. — Authorities say a brick column collapsed at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon, killing one student who was in a hammock hanging from the column. Portland Fire & Rescue said two other people were injured Monday night. KGW reports that fire and rescue crews responded to the scene about 8:15 p.m. Six people were in three hammocks hanging from the column, authorities said.
PORTLAND, OR

