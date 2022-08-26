Read full article on original website
Stroke warning: The drink shown to more than double the risk of a stroke within 1 hour
A stroke is a serious life-threatening medical condition that happens when the blood supply to part of the brain is cut off. Poor lifestyle decisions can trigger a stroke and a study published in the Stroke: Journal of the American Heart Association shows just how quickly these negative effects can kick in.
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
