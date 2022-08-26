Read full article on original website
Related
juneau.org
Juneau Affordable Housing Fund Expression of Interest Survey Now Open to Developers
Juneau Affordable Housing Fund Expression of Interest Survey Now Open to Developers. CBJ is soliciting Expressions of Interest from developers that want to utilize the Juneau Affordable Housing Fund to create affordable and middle-income housing opportunities. Recently, the CBJ Assembly committed $2 million from the Fund to be used in...
juneau.org
City and Borough of Juneau Partner with Cruise Lines to Sign Memorandum of Agreement on Visitor Industry Management
City and Borough of Juneau Partner with Cruise Lines to Sign Memorandum of Agreement on Visitor Industry Management. The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) and cruise lines calling the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in a groundbreaking effort to help manage visitor industry impacts in the Capital City. This pioneering collaboration points a way forward for communities and cruise lines to work together to support local businesses, strengthen the visitor experience, and protect quality of life in the community.
Comments / 0