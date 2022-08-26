City and Borough of Juneau Partner with Cruise Lines to Sign Memorandum of Agreement on Visitor Industry Management. The City and Borough of Juneau (CBJ) and cruise lines calling the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in a groundbreaking effort to help manage visitor industry impacts in the Capital City. This pioneering collaboration points a way forward for communities and cruise lines to work together to support local businesses, strengthen the visitor experience, and protect quality of life in the community.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO